10 things you must NEVER search on Google

Photo: Pixabay

While the internet has made our daily life way better with the quick availability of huge information as well as an infinite source of entertainment. Along with the upside, the internet's flip side is equally vast and as easily accessible.

Some of the videos that float around on the internet are extremely disturbing and can ruin your day. Here is a list of things you should never google.

1. Mr Hands

A former Boeing engineer, Kenneth Pinyan went by the nickname Mr Hands and he recorded himself repeatedly having sex with a horse. After a certain sexual encounter when a stallion went too far, Pinyana ultimately succumbed to terrible injuries.

He wasn't the only one with this terrible fetish. A group of like-minded individuals would get together and document their sexual encounters with animals. A documentary on Pinyana and individuals associated with his bestiality club called Zoo was released in 2017 to much acclaim and was honoured at the Cannes Film Festival.

2. Tub Girl

A bizarre website called Rotton.com debuted online in the 1990s, featuring a variety of unsettling videos. Tub Girl is an illustration of a Japanese woman sitting naked in a tub while an orange liquid spurts out of her butt and onto her face.

3. Lemon Party

On searched 'lemon party' an image of three senior men enjoying a threesome would appear. It evolved into a typical bait-and-click hoax where lemonparty.com was misrepresented. People were then directed to the picture of the elderly men when they clicked on it.

4. Two Girls, One Cup

This video was first published on January 6, 2007. If you join this group, you will evidence two ladies performing abhorrent acts with vomit and faeces.

5. Eel Girl

First emerging in the early 2000s, Eel Girl is the name of a video where a woman used a funnel to push an eel up the rectus of another woman. She ‘consumes’ the eel once it escapes.

6. Goatse

On searching Goatse, an image of a man opening his rectum with both hands so you can see inside. Hundreds of memes have been created based on the image, which was first shared online under the filename happy.jpg.

7. Mouth Larva

The larvae of specific dipteran flies are what produces this unpleasant condition known as oral myiasis. It typically occurs in underdeveloped nations and is easily treatable. Don't Google these terms, however, unless you want to see actual maggots writhing around in someone's mouth.

8. Four Girls Finger Painting

Four Girls Finger Painting shows four ladies painting themselves and one another with their own faeces. In the end, they was sneak some vomit in there as well.

9. Kids in a Sandbox

The video ‘Kids in a Sandbox’ has a lady beginning by making a man feel good with her hand. So far the video seems fine but then things take a U-turn when the woman pulls out a sizable vibrator and aggressively inserts it into the man's penis.

10. Your Own Symptoms

No matter how many disgusting videos are floating around over the internet, it is always the worst to Google your own symptoms as it somehow always connects to something huge and severe.

Read: Kolkata: In a first, Durga Puja enters Metaverse enabling pandal hopping from home