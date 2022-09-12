Skincare: Why you should not pop your pimples

Pooping it or even it touching can release a flood of infection that could spawn more pimples.

Whenever a pimple rears its ugly white head, the best thing you can do is leave it alone. Popping it or even touching it can release a flood of infection that could spawn more pimples. Pimples are bulging bags of oil and bacteria under the skin that have nowhere to go. Normally, these bags contain oil-secreting glands called sebaceous glands. You have the most sebaceous glands on your face and scalp. Oil moves out of the glands and up through your pores to lubricate and waterproof your skin and hair. But sometimes dead skin cells and bacteria get inside the pores clogging them up with nowhere to go.

The oil builds up around the glands like an expanding water balloon, it pushes against the skin's surface which causes redness, swelling, and pain. Popping the pimple can relieve the pain but doing so only wins the battle, not the war. Squeezing pimples may result in these contents being pushed into the surrounding skin, making the problem worse. It can also lead to infection and temporary darkening of the skin in that area. Also, squeezing will further irritate your already inflamed skin. If the inflammations get too bad, it could lead to scarring. Acne is the most common skin disease. According to the National Institute of Health, approximately 80% of people ages 11 to 30 suffer from occasional acne outbreaks. So, if you resist the urge to squeeze pimples will usually resolve over a week or so without scarring.

Here's how you can get acne-free skin-

Wash your face at least twice a day using a mild facewash.

Rinse your face and pat dry it with a soft cotton cloth.

Use a nice moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated.

Wear sunscreen to protect your skin from damage.

Drink sufficient water.

Eat a healthy and clean diet.

Use less makeup.

Consult with your dermatologist.

Don't touch your face with dirty hands.

Don't stress too much.