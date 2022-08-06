Sisters Day 2022: 5 gift ideas to surprise your sibling on the special day | Photo: Pixabay

Your sisters are your closest friends throughout your life; they argue with you as much as they support you in times of need. Even if they frequently disagree with you and are not on your side, they can unquestionably bring down the entire universe for you if necessary. Every year on the first Sunday in August, National Sister's Day is observed to appreciate the lovely connection between sisters. National Sister's Day will be observed on August 7 this year.

Sisters' Day has a long history that began in 1996. The idea was first conceived by Tricia Eleogram and one of her sisters, both of Memphis, Tennessee, in the United States. She wanted to celebrate the sisters and convey the love and care they shared by establishing this day, among other goals. Hence, it's important to often acknowledge their efforts by giving them gifts to appreciate things they do for us.

READ | Friendship Day 2022: History, importance, date to celebrate special day with friends

Personalised Top/T-shirt

Give your sister a present with a lovely quote on it. You might get a photo of your favourite memory with her printed to add a personal touch.

Handbag/wallet

Wallets and handbags make excellent, handy gifts for anyone. Every time your sister leaves the house with the purse or handbag, she will be reminded of you.

Skin and Hair care products

It's necessary to take good care of yourself during the monsoon season to avoid issues like pimples, hair loss, dry skin, and frizzy hair. One of the best options is to gift your sister products that will assist her to take care of her skin and hair, since it is important to do so.

READ | Happy Friendship Day 2022: History, significance, WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes

Jewellery

Jewellry is a love of every woman and girl. You can give her the nicest item that fits your budget on National Sister's Day in 2022 to make her feel special. According to Hindu mythology, giving jewellery made of metals like gold and silver is said to be lucky.

Smart-watch

The best health monitoring tools available today are smart watches, which have the ability to track your heart rate, blood sugar levels, number of steps, and other health data. A great way to show your care for your sister's wellbeing is by giving her a smartwatch.

READ | Raksha Bandhan 2022: 10 best gift ideas to help you make your sibling bond stronger