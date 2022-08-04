Raksha Bandhan 2022: 10 best gift ideas to help you make your sibling bond stronger

Picture: File Photo

Rakhi, also known as Raksha Bandhan, is a holiday honouring and appreciating the true and unbreakable bond shared by siblings. Rakhi, a sacred thread, is wrapped around the right wrist of a brother on this auspicious day, and in exchange, the brother swears to his sister that they will always look out for and protect one another.

Raksha Bandhan is observed on Purnima, the full moon day in Sawan month, according to the Hindu calendar. In India, it will be observed on August 11, 2022, this year. Here are some fantastic gift suggestions to make your siblings' Raksha Bandhan extra special this year.

Customised gifts

A customised and thoughtful present will make the person feel special, as will giving them something that was especially created for them.

Photo Frames

A movement can be perfectly captured in a photograph. One of the greatest gift options is a framed photo of a memorable occasion. It will serve as a reminder to your siblings of your special relationship.

Smart-watch

Nowadays, smart watches are the best devices for keeping an eye on your health because they have the possibility to record your heart rate, blood sugar levels, number of steps, etc. Smartwatches are a fantastic way to express your concern for your siblings' well-being.

Jewelry Items

Those who have a moderately large budget may choose this option. Jewelry pieces like gold or silver rakhi, earrings, and pendants make wonderful gifts. Giving jewellery made of metals like gold and silver is believed to be lucky, according to Hindu mythology.

Headphones

Another gadget that is appropriate for Raksha Bandhan gifts. Headphones are usually a fantastic and reasonable alternative, whether your sister or brother is studying or working. Every time your sibling uses it, they will think of you.

Skin or Hair care products

In order to avoid problems like breakouts, hair loss, dry skin, and frizzy hair during the monsoon season, it is important to take good care of yourself. It's crucial to take good care of your skin and hair, and one of the best ideas is to give your sibling supplies that will help them to do the same.

Books/ Novels

You should absolutely think about giving your brother or sister a book or novel by their favourite author if they are avid readers. You will be appreciative of it and it will show how well you know one another.

Chocolates

Although it may be a highly popular gift option, chocolate lovers will love receiving this. Raksha Bandhan is after all a celebration that calls for sweets. One can also provide calorie-free chocolates as a present if they are concerned about their health.

Cosmetics

A girl can never have too many colours of eyeshadow, blush, or lipstick, etc. You should purchase your sister some cosmetics if she frequently complains about not having all the products she wants.

Hand-made gifts

Last but not least, a homemade present is always preferred because it reflects the thought and effort that went into it. Cards, poems, paintings, and portraits are examples of handmade gifts.

