Happy Friendship Day 2022: History, significance, WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes

Friendship is one relationship that is not based on blood connection yet is considered an important part of our lives. Friends act like our family and offer support and guidance during challenging times.

To commemorate this beautiful bond, India celebrates Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August every year. This year, you can arrange get togethers with your friends and share with them how much they mean to you.

The moments you create on August 7 may last a lifetime, so don’t miss out on celebrating the day.



Significance of Friendship day 2022

The International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30 every year. However, the National Friendship Day is celebrated on August 7 every year to commemorate the bond of friendship between people. The day has been marked to honor our friends and realise their importance in our lives. On this special day, you should thank all your friends who have sailed with you in your life without complaining about anything.

History of Friendship Day 2022

The concept of Friendship Day was first introduced by Joce Hall in 1958. He was the owner of Hallmark Cards in Paraguay. Nevertheless, the idea didn’t gain popularity in the initial days as people considered it to be a ploy to commercialise and boost the sale of greeting cards.

The United Nations announced July 30 as the World Friendship Day in 2011. Countries across the globe celebrate the day on different dates.

WhatsApp wishes for Friendship Day 2022

Your friendship is like a candle that brightens up my room. I wish you have many happy days in your life, my friend. Happy Friendship Day!

You will always have a place in my heart no matter how old we get or how far apart we are. I wish you a Happy Friendship Day!

You always make my days special with your presence. You are important to me. May our friendship grow with time!

You are someone I can count on without any hesitation. May our friendship last forever. Happy friendship day buddy!

You make every moment of my life special. Thank you for being my support when I was at my worst and needed someone to be by my side. Here's to backing up each other forever. Happy Friendship Day!

Quotes for Friendship Day 2022

1. "Friendship like ours doesn't solve life challenges but because of our friendship I know the challenges are not mine alone." - C Sampson

2. "A true friend never gets in your way unless you happen to be going down." - Arnold H. Glasgow

3. "Friendship isn’t a big thing—it’s a million little things." - Paulo Coelho

4. "Friendship improves happiness, and abates misery, by doubling our joy, and dividing our grief." - Joseph Addison

5. “A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” — Walter Winchell

6. “Things are never quite as scary when you’ve got a best friend.” — Bill Watterson, Calvin and Hobbes

7. “Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything.” – Muhammad Ali