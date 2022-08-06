Sisters Day 2022: Date, significance, history, ways to celebrate special siblings’ day

Photo credit: Pixabay

Sisters are the closest friends who will stand by your side throughout your life. They will support you and guide you in moments of need. They might occasionally fight with you but they can bring down the entire world for you if needed. To celebrate the beautiful bond that sister’s share with each other, the first Sunday of August is celebrated as the Sisters Day every year.

Date of Sisters Day

The National Sisters Day will be celebrated on August 7 this year.

History of Sisters Day

The idea of National Sisters Day was first proposed by Tricia Eleogram in 1996. He was a resident of Memphis, Tennessee, United States. The idea behing this day was to make people honour sisterhood and spread the message of love and compassion that is shared among sisters.

August 7 is celebrated not just as National Sisters Day but also as National Friendship Day in India. If you have a friend who is just like a sister to you, make sure you thank them for being there in your life on this day.

Significance of Sisters Day

Sisters are undoubtedly our biggest supporters and our loudest cheerleaders. For many who share the beautiful bond of sisterhood, life is incomplete without sharing gossips and problems with sisters.

While sisters may not be okay to sharing belongings with each other, they definitely protect each other against all odds. They are good listeners and help you identify your problems without judging you for any wrong that you did.

A sister is a best friend you can trust for life. Hence, it is important to thank her for never leaving your hand. On this National Sisters Day, you can spend some quality time with your sister or gift her something unique to make her day special and memorable.

