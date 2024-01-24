Twitter
Shakambhari Purnima 2024: Know date, significance, rituals and more

In Hindu mythology, it is believed that Goddess Adi Shakti incarnated on Earth as Shakambhari Devi with the purpose of alleviating a food crisis.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 09:20 PM IST

Shakambhari Purnima, also referred to as Shakambhari Jayanti, stands as a revered festival observed by Hindus globally. This auspicious event is dedicated to the veneration of Goddess Durga or Goddess Shakti in her manifestation as Shakambhari Devi. Devotees mark the occasion by observing fasts, offering prayers, and participating in various rituals to seek the blessings of the goddess. This article will delve into the significance of Shakambhari Purnima, the associated rituals, and the dates for this year's celebration.

Date:

Shakambhari Purnima 2024: Date and Timings

Shakambhari Purnima 2024 Date: January 25, 2024

Purnima Tithi starts: 09:49 PM on January 24, 2024

Purnima Tithi ends: 11:23 PM on January 25, 2024

Significance:

In Hindu mythology, it is believed that Goddess Adi Shakti incarnated on Earth as Shakambhari Devi with the purpose of alleviating a food crisis. The name "Shakambhari" is derived from "Shak," meaning vegetables, and "Bhari," signifying one who holds. Shakambhari Devi is revered as the Goddess of fruits, vegetables, and leaves. In this particular manifestation, she is depicted with four arms and is also recognized by the names Bhuvaneshwari or Shatakshi.

Rituals:

Shakambhari Purnima festivities involve devotees waking early for a symbolic bath, setting up sacred spaces for prayers, and fasting throughout the day for spiritual purification. Special offerings, or 'prasad,' are prepared and shared within the community. Temple visits, adorned with cultural activities, and fairs with traditional crafts and festive foods, complete the celebration.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

