Shakambhari Navratri 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals of Banada Ashtami

Banada Ekadashi is a revered celebration dedicated to the Shakambhari avatar of the goddess Durga, symbolizing nourishment and health. Celebrated in the Pausha month of the Hindu lunar calendar, it holds significance in states like Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh, also known as Paush Gupt Navratri. This festival, observed from Paush Shukla Ashtami to Paush Purnima, involves fasting in honor of the goddess Shakambhari.

In 2024, Banada Ashtami falls on Thursday, January 18. Legend has it that during a severe drought and famine, Goddess Durga incarnated as Shakambhari to alleviate the suffering. She provided sustenance and comfort, earning her the status of a goddess associated with health and nourishment.

According to Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat and puja timings for Banada Ashtami 2024 are as follows:

Shakambhari Navratri begins on Thursday, January 18, 2024

Shakambhari Navratri ends on Thursday, January 25, 2024

Ashtami Tithi begins - 10:06 PM on January 17, 2024

Ashtami Tithi ends - 08:44 PM on January 18, 2024

On Banada Ekadashi, devotees observe a fast and perform a special puja for Goddess Durga. The rituals include cleaning the place of worship with gangajal, offering sweets, fruits, flowers, and reciting the Durga stotram. The recitation of the mantra for Durga 108 times is a key custom associated with the celebrations.

Banada Ashtami is believed to bring blessings from Goddess Durga in the form of health, abundance, and the resolution of desires and problems. Devotees experience boundless happiness and a fulfilling life, drawing them to the joyful atmosphere of the festival. Celebrate Banada Ekadashi with enthusiasm to seek the blessings of a healthy and prosperous life.