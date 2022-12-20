Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar shows her stylish self on Instagram, shows off 2023 planner

Representational image

The legendary cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, is a millennial influencer. Though the diva hasn't joined the film industry yet, people adore the fashionista, who enjoys a massive fanbase of more than two million on her Instagram handle. The 25-year-old star kid is currently pursuing her Masters in California, USA, but she takes out some time to update her fans about her life.

Recently, Sara Tendulkar delighted her massive fanbase with the news of her new venture. She has started her small business as she created some new planners. Taking to her IG handle, Sara shared a video of herself and revealed through a voiceover how she balances different aspects of her life. She revealed that planning things beforehand helps her to achieve her goals, and provides her with immense happiness in the long run.

Sharing the video post, Sara Tendulkar penned a note, expressing her excitement about her 2023 Planner. Being an organised person, who loves to plan things ahead, Sara is a big fan of planners. In her note, she shared that she has created her own planner and got some printed for her fans as well. She captioned her video post as:

"My 2023 Planner is FINALLY ready, and I cannot contain my excitement!!! Nothing gives me more happiness than buying a fresh planner before the new year. And the feeling is x10000 this year because I’ve created my very own planner. Eeeeeee. If you’re like me and you looove planners…. I have some printed for you too! The link is in my bio."

As soon as Sara uploaded her video post, her fans started pouring good wishes on her and congratulating her on her new startup. The video post received many likes and comments within an hour. One user criticised her writing, 'My office gives better planners and diary than this FOR FREE!!'