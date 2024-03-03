Twitter
Radhika Merchant dazzles in beige lehenga for 'Hastakshar' ceremony with Anant Ambani

On February 28, 2024, as part of a cherished tradition, the Ambani family organized Anna Seva, serving meals to seek blessings from the community.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 11:58 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani orchestrated meticulously planned pre-wedding festivities celebrating the forthcoming union of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, preceding their extravagant wedding set for July 2024. Little known to many, Anant and Radhika embarked on their journey towards lifelong companionship seven years prior.

During a heartfelt speech, Anant professed his profound affection for Radhika, likening his emotions to seismic events, stating that his heart experiences earthquakes and tsunamis whenever he beholds his beloved. He expressed profound gratitude, deeming himself exceptionally fortunate to be uniting with such a stunning partner.

 

 

The couple crafted their own unique rituals preceding their grand ceremony. At the Radha Krishan temple in Jamnagar, Gujarat, they formalized their commitment amidst a gathering of witnesses. Radhika, resplendent in traditional attire, made her way to the stage where Anant eagerly awaited, with Janhvi Kapoor adorning her with flower petals.

During a cocktail event, Anant reiterated his boundless love for Radhika, drawing parallels to his brother-in-law Anand Piramal's sentiments towards Isha Ambani. He vividly described the intensity of his feelings, expressing awe at having won Radhika's heart seven years prior.

On February 28, 2024, as part of a cherished tradition, the Ambani family organized Anna Seva, serving meals to seek blessings from the community. Radhika, alongside her parents Viren and Shaila V Merchant, wholeheartedly participated in this communal act of giving. This tradition mirrors past occasions, such as Isha Ambani's wedding in 2018 and Akash Ambani's wedding in 2019, where the family engaged in similar acts of service.

 

 

 

 

 

