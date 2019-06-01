Nuggets from New Zealand

Marketer and Auckland resident Farnaz Bharwani says that the ‘screensaver country’ is not a destination but a journey

There are many words to describe New Zealand — surreal, beautiful, unflinching, spiritual, phantasmal or the land of the long white cloud. But for someone to imagine it in its completeness, ‘a screensaver country’ would resonate the most, like the pics on your mobile or computer screen.

Aotearoa (Maori for New Zealand) may not have the Eiffel Tower or Disneyland but it gives you a chance to view life in its purest form — to slow down and have a moment to just be. It is not a destination but a journey. And the best way to experience it is by taking a road trip. Rent a campervan so that you can save up on hotels and have the freedom to eat, drive and rest as you please. When visiting, your itinerary must include these places...

Queenstown

This adventure capital boasts of NZ’s highest bungy, the world’s first catapult swing, jet boat rides, paragliding and sky diving options. If adrenaline rush is not your thing, then a walk at Lake Wakatipu will please you. A must-visit place, no matter what time of the year.

Wanaka

Situated amidst the stunning Southern Alps, Wanaka attracts connoisseurs of beauty from around the world. However, what draws attention is this one little tree with wet feet — perhaps the most-clicked one in the country. The willow has the power to change perceptions and shred one’s ego. A takeaway from the little piece? Determination to live despite how deep life tries to sink you.

Mt Cook National Park

When you are faced with the highest mountain peak in NZ, you try to soak in every inch of its magnificence. The three-hour ‘Hooker Valley Track’ hike is highly recommended. During winters, you have a chance to skate on the frozen Hooker Lake.

Glenorchy

A popular spot used as a backdrop in many popular films like Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, Glenorchy is a magnet for hike lovers. Nearby settlements of Kinloch and Paradise have a stunning scenery and tranquil setting

Arrowtown

Three words to best describe this gold-rush village – quirky, charming and historic. Nestled between mountains where the sun sometimes doesn’t show up until noon during winters, Arrowtown is an underrated melting pot of splendour.

Lake Taupo

Located at the centre of North Island is the sparkling Lake Taupo, also known as the great inland sea of New Zealand. Driving around will make you want to melt away. Snow-capped mountains, alpine forests, trout-filled river and the thundering Huka falls; there is every landscape you can imagine surrounding this water body.

Redwood forest — Rotorua

The highest tree standing at 72 metres with a bark diameter of 169 centimetres, the redwood forest is a must visit spot in the thermal city of Rotorua. A leisurely walk in the woods proves how insignificant we are in front of mother nature.

Paihia — Bay of Islands

When New Zealand was discovered about 1,000 years ago by the great Polynesian navigator Kupe, he first landed at the Bay of Islands and named this country Aotearoa. An archipelago of 144 islands, this is paradise for water babies. Swimming with the dolphins, island hopping, sailing, diving or snorkelling, there’s something for everyone here. Couples looking for a Venetian vibe of romance may take a ferry across to Russell and enjoy the serenity. However, at the end of an active day, remember to step aside and appreciate time go by.

Tongariro National Park

If you are reasonably fit, you must give crossing 19.4 km of incredible volcanic beauty and sheer mountain ruggedness a shot. The weather in this area can change dramatically and can create life-threatening conditions if you are not prepared. So, be wise and prepare well if you intend to cross one of the most respected alpine trails in the world. When you witness the sacred ponds at the top, you will pat your backs for doing this and come back home with a story or two.

Hobbiton

Whether you’re a fan of the Hobbit world from The Lord of the Rings or looking to soak in the bling of a movie set, Hobbiton is the place for both. Enter the lush pastures of The Shire and have a go at the locally-brewed beers in The Green Dragon.

Mt Maunganui

A vacationer’s delight where you can swim, surf, play or just relax and soak up the sun. A pressure-free place where life slows down precisely how it needs to.

Ohakune (Mt Ruapehu)

Situated at the base of Mt Ruapehu, the carrot capital boasts of a laid-back town air and promises to create a concoction of feelings, mesmerising as well as screaming for action. The ‘old coach road’ and the ‘mountains to sea’ tracks are widely popular among cyclists. For those who prefer to keep it slow, a walk across the town is all they need.