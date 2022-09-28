Navratri 2022 Day 3: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, bhog, mantras to worship Maa Chandraghanta

File Photo

The nine-day festival of Navratri began on September 26. On Sharad/Shardiya Navratri, devotees worship the nine embodiments of Goddess Durga, known as Navdurga. Navratri, in 2022, will end on October 4, 2022. Navratri is observed in the Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashwin as per the Hindu calendar.

On the third day of Navratri, which is today, Maa Chandraghanta, who is also known as the married form of Maa Parvati, is worshipped.

Maa Chandraghanta started applying the half-moon after getting married to Lord Shiva. Her name also means half-moon shaped like a bell. Chandraghanta stands for courage and strength. She protects all devotees from evil forces.

She is the Rudra rood of Maa Durga. While she represents peace and calm, she also took violent avatar for the betterment of all.

As per belief, she was known for establishing justice and gave strength and courage to all her devotees. Speaking of physical description, she is said to have ten hands and is mounted on a tigress. Also, she has a third eye on her forehead.

Mounted on a tigress the goddess is dasabhuja or the one with ten hands. One of her hands remains in Abhayamudra or blessing posture.

Navratri 2022 Day 3 Puja Vidhi

Place the goddess idol on a chowki or table and bathe it with Kesar(Saffron), Gangaajal (holy water), and kewra (floral water).

Next, you can dress her in golden-coloured clothes. Also, offer yellow-coloured flowers and lotus. For prasad, you should offer sweets, panchamrit and mishri (rock sugar).

Navratri 2022 Day 3 Colour

The colour blue symbolises richness and peace. On the third day, devotees worship Goddess Chandraghanta and associate the colour Royal Blue with goddess.

Navratri 2022 Day 3 Mantras

ॐ देवी चन्द्रघण्टायै नमः॥

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ चन्द्रघण्टा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Navratri 2022 Day 3 Shubh Muhurat

As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings will begin at 02:28 am (September 28) and will end at 01:27 am (September 29). The auspicious timing for Brahma Muhurta begins at 04:36 am and ends at 05:24 am. The inauspicious timing for Rahu Kalam is from 03:12 pm till 04:42 pm.

Navratri 2022 Day 3 Bhog

On day 3 of Navratri, offer kheer made of milk and makhana to the goddess. You might also offer fruits and coconut with its husk.