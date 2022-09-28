Numerology prediction September 28: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Photo: Pixabay

Today 28th September 2022 day is Tuesday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

The day will be mixed for you. There will be both income and expenses. In such a situation, if you make a budget, then you will remain in profit. But the expenses may increase in the coming days. The marriage of eligible people can be fixed. Your hard work will pay off.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

It is a day to earn money. You can make financial progress. You may remain under stress in the workplace today. Beware of office colleagues, someone may misrepresent your work. The spouse’s support will be available in making future plans. Short-distance travel is also possible.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today will be a very good day for the people doing their job and business. Luck will favor you a lot. Work that has been stalled due to intellect will move forward. The family will get support. There may be an obstruction in property-related works. You have to make more effort to please the lover.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Pink

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

You will be full of energy throughout the day. But keep in mind that do any work with full confidence, otherwise, there may be loss instead of profit. Check before making a decision. People will be impressed by your status and will also get respect. Business travel will be beneficial. There could be a new deal.

Lucky Number: 23

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

There will be a lot of money, profit, and luck. By which your mind will be happy. Apart from this, you will take interest in the works of religion. You will be able to manage your expenses properly. Excessive anger can hinder your work.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

You can get some good news today. There is every possibility of making financial gains. According to your wish, today you will get the fruits. But the mind will remain restless and for peace of mind, meditate on God or try to do some auspicious work. There will be expenditure on unnecessary things.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today will not be a good day in terms of health. Feeling tired and weak can make you unnecessarily angry. You will get success in the examination. Use money carefully. Loss can also happen in the desire for more profit. Today will be an auspicious day for women.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Brown

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Today will be a very auspicious and successful day for employed people. Will be in favor of your work at the workplace. By which your mind will be happy. On the other hand, the day will be profitable for people associated with the business. Time is good for those who spend a love life. It is an auspicious day for the students.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Gray

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

There is a possibility of profit from your property. There will be a rush throughout the day, due to which you may have to face health-related problems. A phone call from the office can change your routine. Talk to a friend, your mind will be light.