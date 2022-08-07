National Handloom Day 2022: Know history, significance, ways to celebrate Indian craft | Photo: File

National Handloom Day is observed in India to honour the diverse and wonderful handicrafts produced here, some of which date all the way back to the Indus Valley civilization. In India, National Handloom Day is observed annually on August 7 to promote wearing clothing manufactured by hand by indigenous tribes. Events are planned all around the country this year as well to increase public understanding and the contribution of citizens to the socioeconomic development of handloom weavers.

There are a large number of Indian handlooms on the market, and they can be recognized from one another by their weaving skills, their use of images and patterns, and their colour. There are numerous Indian handloom options to pick from, including Bandhani from Gujarat, Kunbi from Goa, Muga Silk from Assam, and Mysore Silk from Karnataka. Additionally, they can be designed to make a variety of ethnic Indian clothing. We don't typically see a demand for Indian fabrics since Indian handloom weavers, who typically operate in small groups in villages, cannot compete with big firms that pay a significant amount for marketing. In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated National Handloom Day in India as a response to this issue. India is commemorating its 8th annual National Handloom Day this year.

Significance and history of National Handloom Day

To mark the 110th anniversary of the Swadeshi Movement, which began in 1905, National Handloom Day was held in 2015. At the start of the 20th century, the Indian government decided on the same day the movement began.

The Swadeshi movement was established in 1905 in Kolkata, then known as Calcutta, as a revolt against the British Government's division of Bengal. The campaign sought to inspire people to support local goods by encouraging a boycott of imported goods.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the first handloom day in Chennai's Centenary Corridor of the College of Madras to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Swadeshi Movement. The government also put in place a number of programmes over time to aid handloom villages. These initiatives include the Comprehensive Handloom Cluster Development Scheme (CHCDS), National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP), Handloom Weavers Comprehensive Welfare Scheme (HWCWS), and Yarn Supply Scheme (YSS).

Some ways to show your support to handloom weavers in India

Directly purchase items made by Indian weavers

Purchase directly from the weavers who create your handloom if you want every cent of the MRP to go to them. Deal with a native weaver in your city or another to get a couple sets and update your clothing if you happen to run into them.

Take part in initiatives to support weavers

To spread awareness of Indian handloom among the general public, there are numerous campaigns and year-round online activities. You can participate in a few of these campaigns to help the regional weavers. Information on these efforts is frequently posted on the official social media accounts of weaver welfare organisations. The appeal of a product is increased by social media trends. Therefore, the more posts you make about your preferred handloom companies, the more money they will make.

Speak up about Indian fabrics

Similar to how you promote the charms of international luxury companies like Dior and Gucci, wherever possible, talk about your passion of Indian textiles. Speak up to support the Indian craftspeople.

Support fundraising efforts

Many Indian weavers want assistance. Do not hesitate to contribute to fundraisers if you are able to. Donate to fundraisers on platforms to assist the weavers with their food ration and medical or educational necessities.

Pre-book their products

Weavers constantly worry about whether their items will sell because producing handloom goods on a wide scale requires a lot of investment. Pre-ordering their goods makes them feel more at ease, allowing them to be more ambitious with their creations.

