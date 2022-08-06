Search icon
Happy Friendship Day 2022: 5 Bollywood's evergreen songs to make trending Instagram reels for your best friends

Here are some of the "all-time favourite" songs that you can dedicate to your best friends to make their day memorable.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 05:42 PM IST

Picture: File Photo

One of the best ways to convey your love and affection on any occasion has always been through music and songs. On social media, people use a song they enjoy to celebrate and share good times of their lives. Here are some of the "all-time favourite" songs that you can dedicate to your closest friends to make their day memorable and show them how much you care as friendship day 2022 approaches.

You can also include these songs in your playlist and create a plenty of of trendy Instagram reels with your best friends.

Yaar Mod Do by Guru Randhawa

The song, which was performed by renowned Punjabi singers Guru Randhawa and Millind Gaba, was featured in the music video, which was released on January 21st, 2016. Guru Randhawa and Millind Gaba wrote the song's lyrics, while Millind Gaba also composed and produced the hit music.

Atrangi Yaari - Wazir

Hindi song lyrics for "Atrangi Yaari" performed by Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar in the 2016 movie Wazir. Rochak Kohli provided the music for this fantastic song, "Atrangi Yaari." Gurpreet Saini and Deepak Ramola wrote the song.

Sooraj Dooba Hain - Roy

Another popular Bollywood song is "Sooraj Dooba Hain," a Hindi track from the 2015 movie Roy. Arijit Singh and Aditi Singh Sharma sing the song, which was composed by Amaal Mallik and has words by Kumaar. Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor, and Arjun Rampal appear in the song video.

Taake Jhanke - Queen

A song from the 2014 film Queen portrays the unbreakable friendship that friends share. Arijit Singh sings the song, Amit Trivedi composed the music, and Anvita Dutt Guptan wrote the lyrics for Taake Jhanke.

ABCD - Yaariyan 

A song that should be on your buddies' party playlist. Famous rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey singh's "Abcd" Song is a Party Anthem from the movie Yaariyan. Known vocalists like Yo Yo Honey Singh, Shefali Alvares, and Benny Dayal lend their voices to this song.

