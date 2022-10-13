Search icon
Naraka Chaturthi 2022: Know significance, tithi, puja vidhi here

Here is all you need to know about Naraka Chaturthi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 06:34 PM IST

Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 | Photo: PTI

Narak Chaturdashi is a Hindu festival celebrated on Chaturdashi (14th day) of the Krishna Paksha in the Shalivahan Shak Hindu calendar month of Kartik.  Naraka Chaturdashi is the second day of the five-day-long festival of Deepavali/Diwali.

As per Hindu literature, Mahakali or Shakti is worshipped on this day because of the belief that the demon, Narakasur was killed on this day by Krishna and Satyabhama.  Also known as Naraka-Chaturdashi, Kali Chaudas is a day to abolish laziness and evil which creates hell in human life on Earth. 

The story also signifies the importance of cooperation and collaboration for a perfect partnership in a relationship.

In some regions like Goa, paper-made effigies of Narakasura filled with firecrackers are made and they are burnt early in the morning. A bitter berry is crushed under the feet signifying the killing of Narakasura by Krishna. It symbolises evil and the removal of ignorance.

Naraka Chaturdashi 2022: Tithi

According to the Panchang, in the year 2022, the Chaturdashi date of Kartik Krishna Paksha is starting from 06.03. At the same time, the end of Chaturdashi date will be on October 24 at 5:27 pm. In such a situation, Narak Chaturdashi will be celebrated on October 24 according to Udaya Tithi.

Naraka Chaturdashi 2022: Puja vidhi

On Naraka Chaturdashi’s morning, Abhyang Snan — a holy bath — is taken before sunrise. The application of kajal in the eyes is believed to keep away the nazar or evil eye. ‘Pooja’ is performed with oil, flowers, and sandalwood. 

Various dishes are prepared using the rice taken from the fresh harvest available at that time. Prasads — meaning favour or grace — are also made using jaggery, sugar, ghee, and rice flakes. Houses are lit with lamps in the evening.

 

