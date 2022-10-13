Search icon
Karwa Chauth 2022: Tips for diabetic patients to manage blood sugar during Karwa Chauth fast

This year, the auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth 2022 will be observed on October 13, 2022 (today).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

Karwa Chauth is one of the most awaited and precious Hindu festivals for married women in India. Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month.

This year, the auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth 2022 will be observed on October 13, 2022 (today). Women observe a "Nirjala" (without water) fast on this day from sunrise to moonrise for their life partners' prosperity, well-being, and happiness.

However, some women who fast during Karwa Chauth also struggle with diabetes and need strict regulations on their diet. Here are some ways you can control your blood sugar levels while fasting.

A hearty meal before beginning the Karwa Chauth fast
 
Sargi or the pre-meal is the beginning of the fast and the most important meal. Diabetic patients, especially, should have a nutritious meal consisting of fiber, protein, and complex carbohydrates to help control their blood sugar throughout the day. 

Foods with a low glycemic index

Low glycemic foods will assure that the body's glucose levels are maintained. Consume papaya, apple, pomegranate, and vegetables sauteed or green salad. 

Stay hydrated 

Women observe 'Nirjala' (without water) fast during Karwa Chauth but diabetic patients should not take such a risk and should stay hydrated throughout the day. 

Eat light dinner post fast 

Eat a light dinner post the Karwa Chauth fast and have fresh fruit or juices before consuming anything heavy. 

Note: Please make sure to put your health first and only keep the fast if you feel healthy.

