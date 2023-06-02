Mukesh Ambani's first pic with Prithvi Ambani goes viral as people await first glimpse of Akash Ambani-Shloka's daughter

Akash Ambani, Prithvi Ambani, Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani and bahu Shloka Mehta welcomed a baby girl recently. As fans await the name and a glimpse of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's granddaughter, a photo of Mukesh Ambani with his then-newborn grandson Prithivi Akash Ambani - Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's first child - is going viral on the internet. The image was posted by Director at Reliance Industries and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani at the time of Prithvi Ambani's birth in 2020.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta became parents to Prithvi Ambani on December 10, 2020, and also released an official statement at the time of his birth stating that the parents and grandparents are overjoyed by the arrival of the baby boy.

The statement by the families read, "With the grace of Lord Krishna and the blessings of Dhirubhai Ambani, Kokilaben Ambani is delighted to announce the birth of our precious baby boy! Prithvi Akash Ambani. Delighted Parents Shloka and Akash. Overjoyed Grandparents Nita Dadi & Mukesh Dada, Mona Nani & Russell Nana. Over the Moon Great-Grandparents, Purnimaben & Ravindrabhai Dalal, Rajnikaben & Arunbhai Mehta, Meenaben & Bharatbhai Mehta. Sharing the Joy Isha-Anand, Anant, Nisha-Viraj, Diya-Ayush, Alaia, Amaira & Maaia. Lots of Love Ambani & Mehta families."

Like his sister, Prithvi Akash Ambani was also born at the Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. For the unversed, the news of Shloka Mehta's second pregnancy was revealed during the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, in April this year. Shloka Mehta was seen flaunting her baby bump in pictures from NMACC launch Day 2.

