Muharram 2022: Ashura significance and date in India, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and other countries

Muharram 2022

Muharram 2022: Muharram is the first month of the Islamic New Year, which is also called Al Hijri or Arabic New Year. During the month of Muharram, Muslims are not allowed to engage in combat and are instead encouraged to pray and meditate on their faith.

During this holy month, Prophet Muhammad travelled from Mecca to Medina, but Muslims mourn the 10th day of the month, known as Ashura, in commemoration of the death of Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Hussain Ibn Ali, in Karbala.

Muslim calendar begins with Muharram, which is followed by Safar, Rabi-al-Thani, Jumada ath-Thaniyah, Jumada al-Awwal, Rajab and Shaban. Zu al-Hijjah is the final month of the Islamic calendar. In Islam, it is the most holy month after Ramadan.

According to Islamic tradition, the calendar is based on the moon cycle rather than the sun. According to the Gregorian calendar, there are either 30 or 31 days in a month, however in the lunar calendar, there are either 29 or 30 days.

Islamic Calender

Every month starts with the sighting of the new or crescent moon on the 29th of the previous month. If it is not found on the 29th, the current month comes to an end and a new one begins the next day.

Because it is based on the sighting of the crescent moon, the Islamic calendar has a shorter year of 354 days compared to Gregorian calendar, which has 365 days. Hijri 1444 AH is the Islamic New Year for this year.

Ashura

1444 years ago, Muhammad left Mecca for Medina, where he established the first Muslim city-state. Muslim communities around the Middle East have observed the beginning of the New Islamic Year 1444 H on Saturday July 30, 2023 - the first day of the month of Muharram al Haram - which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

As a result, Ashura is observed on August 8, 2022, in these nations. On July 31, 2022, the Imarat-e-Shariyah Hind in New Delhi certified the commencement of the Islamic New Year 1444 AH and Youm-e Ashura on August 9, 2022, respectively.

Religious leaders in Pakistan and Bangladesh make similar remarks after the appearance of the Muharram moon. Ashura is being celebrated on August 8th in 2022 in Iran as well as Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States.