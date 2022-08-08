International Cat Day: Take a look at Indian cat breeds that are popular around the world

International Cat Day is celebrated on August 8th every year. Collen Paige, lifestyle writer marked this to bring awareness to the number of cats that need to be rescued every year. It was established by the International Fund for Animal Welfare in 2002, to purposely provide protection and support to the cats.

International Cat Day: Know why it is celebrated

The celebration of international cat day was established by IFAW or International Fund for Animal Welfare to draw attention to strategies for keeping cats safe from harm. Its custodianship was later passed to International Cat Care in 2020. It’s a British non-profit group that provides cat owners, veterinary professionals and those that live and work with cats with the resources, support and advice they need to care better for their cats.

Cats are signified to be a very sweet and domestic animal and they require constant care and it is our responsibility to protect them. This day holds a lot of significance for animal lovers overall who want to protect and provide comfort and unconditional love to these small creatures and to all other species. On international cat day 2022, let’s have a look at Indian cat breeds that are popular around the world.