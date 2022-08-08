International Cat Day: Take a look at Indian cat breeds that are popular around the world

International Cat day is celebrated on August 8th. It was established by the International Fund for Animal welfare to protect cats from abuse.
International Cat Day is celebrated on August 8th every year. Collen Paige, lifestyle writer marked this to bring awareness to the number of cats that need to be rescued every year. It was established by the International Fund for Animal Welfare in 2002, to purposely provide protection and support to the cats.
The celebration of international cat day was established by IFAW or International Fund for Animal Welfare to draw attention to strategies for keeping cats safe from harm. Its custodianship was later passed to International Cat Care in 2020. It’s a British non-profit group that provides cat owners, veterinary professionals and those that live and work with cats with the resources, support and advice they need to care better for their cats.
Cats are signified to be a very sweet and domestic animal and they require constant care and it is our responsibility to protect them. This day holds a lot of significance for animal lovers overall who want to protect and provide comfort and unconditional love to these small creatures and to all other species. On international cat day 2022, let’s have a look at Indian cat breeds that are popular around the world.
1. Bengal cat
They inherited its appearance from Asian leopard cat. They are muscular, large with a low carried thick tail. Their wild appearance by its distinctive thick and marbled coat.
2. Persian cat
Persian cat is a long hair breed of cat with big twinkling eyes and a round face with a short muggle. They are playful and a great companion for the household.
3. Siamese cat
Siamese cats are one of the first recognized asian breeds and are famous for their personality and looks. They come in two variations and have bright blue eyes, triangular ears and oval paws.
4. Bombay cat
A type of short-haired cat developed by breeding sable Burmese and black American Shorthair cats. They are considered a rare breed with a sleek, panther-like black coat.
5. Exotic
They are a variation of persian breed and are popular due to the nature of its coat. Their grooming is much easier because they have short hair coats, unlike a Persian cat.
6. Maine coon
One of the oldest natural breeds originated in the U.S whose distinctive physical traits: medium-length legs, a massive body covered in a thick coat of shag, wide eyes, and enormous paws are other characteristics.
7. Himalayan cat
Extremely sweet and gentle cat which can adapt to any home type. They are usually white in colour with a long fluffy coat. They also have beautiful blue eyes similar to a persian cat.