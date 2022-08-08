Muharram 2022: Whatsapp messages and quotes on the day of Ashura

Muharram festival is the first month of islamic calendar which is also known as Hijri and marks the beginning of Islamic New year. Since it's regarded as holy and has the name "Muharram," which means "forbidden," many Muslims use it as a time for prayer and reflection. People in the community typically fast throughout the holy month of Muharram.

Muharram is one of the four holy months observed by the Muslim community and has great significance in Islam. It is also recognized as the second divine month after Ramadan. Muharram began on the evening of July 29 and will end on August 28.

Muharram 2022: Quotes

1. Everyone is a wonderful individual. We simply need to consider their behaviour, not who they are or where they come from. So, this muharram removes barriers and celebrates Muharram together.

2. Muharram is not only concerned with Shia’s, it's for every Muslims regardless if you are Sunni, Shia or Wahabi, etc. the tragedy of karbala is within every Muslims heart. Hussain sacrificed hs soul to save Islam nor as a sunni neither as shia but as a muslim. It's the month to honour their sacrifices so, let's be respectful in this month of sorrow.

3. Let us believe in the messenger of Allah and follow the light that has been sent down with him.

4. The beauty of Islam is that nothing is wasted, nothing is meaningless. A smile and a good word are praised.

5. Muharram is the month in which truth won over deception and justice overcame injustice, indicating that throughout history, truth has always prevailed.

6. The fasting of Ashura’ expiates a year of one’s sins. Our Ummah is the need of rushing to do good, staying away from evil, and seeking divine support through the pursuit of good deeds.

7. Allah puts so much barakah in your time when you’re punctual in offering your prayers. When you respect the Creator of time, he makes time work in your favour. May Allah put barakah in every minute of our days.

8. When you pray, pray with confidence. Don't let circumstances intimidate you. Don't give up. Nothing is impossible for Allah. Your prayers will be answered according to his timing.

9. Forgive those who have hurt you, show them mercy like you want Allah to forgive you for your mistakes and show mercy for you.

10. If Allah can turn night into day, then surely Allah can turn the darkness of your life into happiness and prosperity. Trust in Allah!

11. Allah won't make you suffer. He is getting ready for you. Trust his intentions, not your suffering. Happy Muharram!

12. Everyone is reminded to protect and spread the values of brotherhood and unity throughout the holiday of Muharram. Happy Muharram!

Muharram 2022: Whatsapp messages and wishes

1. May Allah bless you with health, wealth, peace and wisdom on the occasion of Muharam.

2. May Allah show you the right path and guide you throughout your journey and remind us all to always embrace peace and happiness.

3. May Allah give you strength and good health in the holy month of Muharram.

5. On this wonderful day, may Allah provide you and your family happiness and health. I hope you all have a wonderful year ahead.