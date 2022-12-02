Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Know date, shubh muhurat, significance, puja vidhi

File Photo

Hindus consider Ekadashi fasting extremely auspicious. Every Ekadashi has its importance. One such special Ekadashi is Mokshada Ekadashi. The Ekadashi that falls in the Shukla Paksha of the month of Margashirsha is known as Mokshada Ekadashi. Lord Vishnu is worshiped on the day of Mokshada Ekadashi.

In Hindu religious texts, it is called the Ekadashi which brings salvation to the ancestors. It is believed that fasting on the day of Mokshada Ekadashi fulfills all wishes. Lord Shri Krishna had given the knowledge of Gita in Kurukshetra on this day in Dwapar Yuga. That's why Geeta Jayanti is also celebrated on this day. This time Mokshada Ekadashi will be celebrated on December 3, 2022, Saturday.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Shubh Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, Mokshada Ekadashi is celebrated on the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of the month of Margashirsha. Mokshada Ekadashi will start on December 3, 2022, Saturday at 05.39 am and will end on December 4 at 05.34 am. The Paran of Mokshada Ekadashi will take place on December 4, the next morning. According to Udayatithi, Mokshada Ekadashi will be celebrated on December 3 only.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Puja Vidhi

One day before Ekadashi fast, on Dashami Tithi, one should eat only once in the afternoon. On the day of Ekadashi, wake up early in the morning and take a bath and take a vow of fasting. After taking the vow of fasting, worship Lord Shri Krishna. Offer incense, lamp, naivedya to them. After this, worship and wake up at the night as well. Worship the next day on Dwadashi and after that give food and charity to needy persons or give food to a Brahmin and only after that complete your fast by eating.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Significance

On this day, the ancestors are worshiped to get salvation. On the other hand, keeping this fast destroys the sins of man. It is believed that on this day, Lord Shri Krishna gave the message of Gita to Arjuna, therefore, Gita Jayanti is also celebrated on Mokshada Ekadashi. On the other hand, Shrimad Bhagwad Gita, Lord Shri Krishna, and Maharishi Ved Vyas are worshiped methodically.