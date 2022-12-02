Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Know date, shubh muhurat, significance, puja vidhi

The Ekadashi that falls in the Shukla Paksha of the month of Margashirsha is known as Mokshada Ekadashi. Lord Vishnu is worshiped on the day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 06:02 AM IST

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Know date, shubh muhurat, significance, puja vidhi
File Photo

Hindus consider Ekadashi fasting extremely auspicious. Every Ekadashi has its importance. One such special Ekadashi is Mokshada Ekadashi. The Ekadashi that falls in the Shukla Paksha of the month of Margashirsha is known as Mokshada Ekadashi. Lord Vishnu is worshiped on the day of Mokshada Ekadashi.

In Hindu religious texts, it is called the Ekadashi which brings salvation to the ancestors. It is believed that fasting on the day of Mokshada Ekadashi fulfills all wishes. Lord Shri Krishna had given the knowledge of Gita in Kurukshetra on this day in Dwapar Yuga. That's why Geeta Jayanti is also celebrated on this day. This time Mokshada Ekadashi will be celebrated on December 3, 2022, Saturday.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Shubh Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, Mokshada Ekadashi is celebrated on the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of the month of Margashirsha. Mokshada Ekadashi will start on December 3, 2022, Saturday at 05.39 am and will end on December 4 at 05.34 am. The Paran of Mokshada Ekadashi will take place on December 4, the next morning. According to Udayatithi, Mokshada Ekadashi will be celebrated on December 3 only.

READ | The Kashmir Files row: Anupam Kher reacts to Nadav Lapid calling Vivek Agnihotri's film 'brilliant movie'

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Puja Vidhi 

One day before Ekadashi fast, on Dashami Tithi, one should eat only once in the afternoon. On the day of Ekadashi, wake up early in the morning and take a bath and take a vow of fasting. After taking the vow of fasting, worship Lord Shri Krishna. Offer incense, lamp, naivedya to them. After this, worship and wake up at the night as well. Worship the next day on Dwadashi and after that give food and charity to needy persons or give food to a Brahmin and only after that complete your fast by eating.

READ | CLAT 2023: Consortium of NLU's releases important dates, exam admit card to be out on December 6

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Significance

On this day, the ancestors are worshiped to get salvation. On the other hand, keeping this fast destroys the sins of man. It is believed that on this day, Lord Shri Krishna gave the message of Gita to Arjuna, therefore, Gita Jayanti is also celebrated on Mokshada Ekadashi. On the other hand, Shrimad Bhagwad Gita, Lord Shri Krishna, and Maharishi Ved Vyas are worshiped methodically.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Tabu look adorable at Drishyam 2 trailer launch, Katrina Kaif gives fashion goals
Celebrity-approved saree trends: 5 quirky ways to wear a saree inspired by THESE Bollywood divas
From Greek salad to basic sprouts: Include these delicious and healthy salads in your diet
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: A look at Big B's exotic car collection on his 80th birthday
Child spending too much time on the phone? Know 5 tips to reduce your kids' screen time
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 531 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.