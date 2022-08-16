Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu raises temperature at Miss South Africa 2022 in bodycon gown with plunging neckline

Harnaaz Sandhu/Instagram

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who made India proud last year by winning Miss Universe, attended Miss South Africa 2022 beauty pageant in Pretoria and raised the temperature in her sexy outfit, an orange bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. Her pictures and photos from the event are going viral across the internet.

Miss South Africa 2021 Lalela Mswane crowned Ndavi Nokeri as Miss South Africa 2022. Before the event, Harnaaz had shared a throwback photo with Lalela on her Instagram account and wrote, "India and South Africa. Words can’t express how much I appreciate you @lalela_mswane You are a true example of a woman who believes and achieves that she wants and would never give up to live up to her dreams. You have truly left a strong legacy behind and we all can’t wait to witness one incredible woman crowning the other."

Meanwhile, a video from the event is going viral in which Harnaaz can be seen saying 'Namaste, South Africa'. The video was posted by the official Instagram account of the Miss Universe beauty pageant. Netizens have been sharing their love for Harnaaz in the comments section.

"She looks soooo stunning", wrote one Instagram user. While another comment read, "Beautiful queen". A fan's comment reads, "Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life...Our Miss Universe is pure gold. She is eloquent, resplendent and sensuous. Her aura is unmatchable."



READ | Upasana Singh opens up on suing Harnaaz Sandhu, says 'I have a loan of Rs 1 crore 60 lakhs'

Meanwhile, recently Upasana Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show fame filed a lawsuit against Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu. The actress, who was last seen in the web series Masoom alongside Boman Irani, alleged that Harnaaz broke her promise to promote her Punjabi film Bai Ji Kuttange. She even said that she owes a loan of Rs 1 crore and 60 lakhs and finds the beauty diva responsible for the same.