Upasana Singh opens up on suing Harnaaz Sandhu, says 'I have a loan of Rs 1 crore 60 lakhs'

Upasana Singh, a well-known actor and producer in the Hindi and Punjabi film industries, filed a lawsuit against Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu on Thursday. Harnaaz has allegedly been accused by Upasana of breaking her promise to contribute to the former's Punjabi production Bai Ji Kuttange.

Upasana Singh told indianexpress.com, “My film’s release date was 27 May and for us it was the biggest day of our lives when Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu became Miss Universe. We partied and celebrated her. Everyone knew how close I was to her. After I told her that the dates of promotions for my film are around May 27, she stopped taking my calls. Then I started messaging her asking, ‘The film is releasing on May 27. Tell me what dates will you give me for promotions.’ I started sending her mails, but she didn’t reply to anything.”

The actor further said, “I sent her the poster of the film announcing the release date and every actor of the film shared that poster on their social media handles but she did not. At that time I felt that this is very weird.”

She also added, “I requested her so much but then I thought that as she has recently won the pageant, maybe she has some commitments, so I should change the date. I changed the film’s release date to August 19. Then I started contacting her but I didn’t get any response. She started avoiding everyone in my friend’s circle. Someone called her saying that there is a show in Dubai, to which she agreed and discussed details. But when the same person told Harnaaz to talk about my film’s dates, she disconnected the call. This is how she has insulted me.” The producer also revealed that she has a massive loan also.

She said, “I sent her a notice that if she doesn’t give me dates, I will file a case because I lost my distributor in this case because the earlier distributors knew that Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu is there in this film. Other people were supposed to invest in my film, not me. Today, I have a loan of Rs 1 crore 60 lakh to release this film only because of Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu as people stepped back because she did. My film got delayed and I have its interest. So many posters, so much publicity had happened earlier, everything went to waste.” She added, “In this age also I got fooled by her. I could never imagine that she could do this to me.”

For the unversed, according to their agreement, Harnaaz was supposed to provide 25 days for the film's promotion, but she hasn't. According to Upasana, the young artiste has transformed since winning the competition.