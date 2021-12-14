Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's FIRST PHOTO after win goes VIRAL

The 21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu, representing India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, brought home the crown, two decades after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000.

Harnaaz has made the entire country proud by winning the crown for Miss Universe 2021, held in Eilat, Israel. Harnaaz edged out contestants Paraguay and South Africa to bag the crown. The moment her name was declared as the winner, Harnaaz broke down with tears of joy. She could also be seen joining her hands in gratitude. Mexico's Andrea Meza, the reigning queen, passed on her crown to the new successor.

India had earlier won the coveted crown twice with Sushmita Sen bagging the title in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. The 21-year-old Harnaaz, hailing from Chandigarh, has now joined the league of these incredible women.

And now, a day after winning the coveted title, Harnaaz shared a stunning photo of herself dressed in a hot pint outfit, sporting the dazzling Miss Universe crown and the sashay. Harnaaz opted for glossy nude lip colour, and a nude makeup tone to go with her look. Sharing the photo she wrote, "First Interview day as Miss Universe 2021 Grateful." She also tagged her team behind her gorgeous look.

Check out her photo here:



Before winning Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz bagged numerous pageant titles like Times Fresh Face Miss Chandigarh 2017, Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019. She has also starred in Punjabi films like 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' and 'Bai Ji Kuttange'.