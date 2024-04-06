Meet popular hairstylists whose clients include Dhoni, Ranbir Kapoor, Virat Kohli, charges Rs…

From Anant Ambani to Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, Aalim has styled the hair of some of the most influential personalities in the country.

Born and raised in the bustling streets of Mumbai's Bhindi Bazaar area, Aalim Hakim carries forward a legacy deeply rooted in the art of hairstyling. From humble beginnings, Aalim's journey to becoming one of India's most sought-after hairstylists is nothing short of inspiring.

Stepping into the world of haircuts at a young age, Aalim started his career with a home-based hair cutting shop, charging a mere 20 to 30 rupees per haircut while managing his studies. His passion for hairstyling was inherited from his father, Hakim Kairnavi, a respected hairstylist who served a clientele that included Bollywood legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Sunil Dutt, Mehmood, and even international icon Bruce Lee.

Tragically, Aalim lost his father at the tender age of nine, leaving the family without a breadwinner. Fueled by determination to support his family, Aalim took up the mantle and decided to continue his father's legacy while prioritizing his education. Despite financial challenges, he pursued a degree at Mithibai College in Mumbai, all while honing his hairstyling skills on the side.

A pivotal moment in Aalim's career came when he landed a job at Madame Jacques Salon, located in the prestigious Taj Hotel in Mumbai. It was here that he refined his craft and gained recognition for his exceptional talent. His work at the salon earned him a reputation as one of the city's top hairstylists, attracting clients from all walks of life.

With his growing success, Aalim eventually opened his own upscale salon in Bhindi Bazaar, following in his father's footsteps. As his reputation soared, so did his clientele, which now includes some of the biggest names in Bollywood, sports, and the business world.

Today, Aalim Hakim stands tall as one of India's most sought-after hairstylists, with a client list that reads like a who's who of the entertainment industry. From Anant Ambani to Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, Aalim has styled the hair of some of the most influential personalities in the country.

In recent years, Aalim has shed light on his fees, revealing that his services start at a minimum of Rs 1 lakh. His clientele, which includes stalwarts like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Prabhas, speaks volumes about his talent and dedication. Aalim's ability to understand his clients' needs and his innovative approach to hairstyling has made him a trusted confidant to many celebrities.