Meet Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani's make-up artist who has worked with Aishwarya, Alia, Deepika, his per day salary is..

Nita Ambani, the wife of Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, stunned the nation with her exquisite appearance at the events, along with her daughter, Isha Ambani. Whenever Ambani house ladies pose, they leave the public awestruck.

But have you ever considered the person who is responsible for their flawless appearance? According to a TOI report, Mickey Contractor, their highly paid makeup artist, has a deft touch that enhances Nita and Isha's appeal when they walk the red carpet at A-list events.

Several of the most recognisable looks of Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Shloka Mehta have been created in collaboration with Contractor. There are rumours that Mickey charges between Rs 75,000 and Rs 1 lakh per day, making him one of the priciest makeup artists in India.

Mickey Contractor is a makeup artist who has over thirty years of experience and has established a successful career for himself. His career as a celebrity makeup artist has allowed him to work on some of the most well-known Bollywood films ever produced.

In 1992, the makeup artist for Nita Ambani embarked on his Bollywood career. He represented Kajol, who costarred with him in the Bollywood film Bekhudi. While working in Tokyo, Helen encouraged him to join Bollywood, and he has since appeared in numerous films.

Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor are some of his clients. He has experience working with actresses of all ages, including stars of Generation Z.