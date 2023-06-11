Meet Ira Trivedi, yoga teacher who ties knot with producer Madhu Mantena

On Sunday, June 11, Ira Trivedi and film producer Madhu Mantena finally got married. They exchanged vows and start their new chapter together at their wedding ceremony, which took place at the JW Marriott in Juhu, Mumbai.

According to reports, Masaba Gupta's ex-husband Madhu Mantena married writer and yoga teacher Ira Trivedi in an intimate wedding in front of friends and family.

Despite a 9-year age difference, Madhu and Ira found love in each other. The couple dressed in traditional clothes for the ceremony. While Madhu chose an off-white kurta dhoti and matching 'pagg' for the big day, Ira looked magnificent in a stunning pink silk saree with a gold statement belt. She complemented her outfit with a big necklace, a trendy maang tika, and a bun covered with white flowers. The newlywed pair appears to be deeply in love with each other. Ira shared the photos with fans and commented, "I'M complete now."

Who is Ira Trivedi?

Ira Trivedi is a multifaceted Indian figure well-known for her work as a writer, columnist, and yoga instructor. She writes both fiction and nonfiction, with a particular emphasis on issues relating to women and gender in India. She is the author of several well-known books, including "There's No Love on Wall Street," "What Would You Do to Save the World?" and "India in Love: Marriage and Sexuality in the 21st Century." Trivedi analyses and illuminates a variety of facets of modern Indian society and its complexities through her writings, providing her readers with insightful and unique viewpoints. She is also well known for being an enthusiastic yoga instructor who emphasises the value of both physical and mental health.

Ira Trivedi, who was born in Lucknow, India, comes from a literary family because her grandmother is the well-known writer Kranti Trivedi.

Trivedi started practising yoga while she was a student at Wellesley College. She earned an economics degree from Wellesley College in 2006. She advanced her education by receiving an MBA from Columbia University.

Trivedi's commitment to yoga enabled her to complete the prestigious Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre's Acharya training programme. This extensive training strengthened her understanding of the theory and practise of yoga, establishing her position as a yoga teacher and allowing her to impart her experience and enthusiasm to others.