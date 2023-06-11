Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Meet Ira Trivedi, yoga teacher who ties knot with producer Madhu Mantena

According to reports, Masaba Gupta's ex-husband Madhu Mantena married writer and yoga teacher Ira Trivedi in an intimate wedding in front of friends and family.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 10:51 PM IST

Meet Ira Trivedi, yoga teacher who ties knot with producer Madhu Mantena
Meet Ira Trivedi, yoga teacher who ties knot with producer Madhu Mantena

On Sunday, June 11, Ira Trivedi and film producer Madhu Mantena finally got married. They exchanged vows and start their new chapter together at their wedding ceremony, which took place at the JW Marriott in Juhu, Mumbai.

According to reports, Masaba Gupta's ex-husband Madhu Mantena married writer and yoga teacher Ira Trivedi in an intimate wedding in front of friends and family.

Despite a 9-year age difference, Madhu and Ira found love in each other. The couple dressed in traditional clothes for the ceremony. While Madhu chose an off-white kurta dhoti and matching 'pagg' for the big day, Ira looked magnificent in a stunning pink silk saree with a gold statement belt. She complemented her outfit with a big necklace, a trendy maang tika, and a bun covered with white flowers. The newlywed pair appears to be deeply in love with each other. Ira shared the photos with fans and commented, "I'M complete now." 

Who is Ira Trivedi?

Ira Trivedi is a multifaceted Indian figure well-known for her work as a writer, columnist, and yoga instructor. She writes both fiction and nonfiction, with a particular emphasis on issues relating to women and gender in India. She is the author of several well-known books, including "There's No Love on Wall Street," "What Would You Do to Save the World?" and "India in Love: Marriage and Sexuality in the 21st Century." Trivedi analyses and illuminates a variety of facets of modern Indian society and its complexities through her writings, providing her readers with insightful and unique viewpoints. She is also well known for being an enthusiastic yoga instructor who emphasises the value of both physical and mental health.

Ira Trivedi, who was born in Lucknow, India, comes from a literary family because her grandmother is the well-known writer Kranti Trivedi.

Trivedi started practising yoga while she was a student at Wellesley College. She earned an economics degree from Wellesley College in 2006. She advanced her education by receiving an MBA from Columbia University.

Trivedi's commitment to yoga enabled her to complete the prestigious Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre's Acharya training programme. This extensive training strengthened her understanding of the theory and practise of yoga, establishing her position as a yoga teacher and allowing her to impart her experience and enthusiasm to others.

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander scorches the internet with hot photoshoot in low-cut black monokini
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates with team Citadel India, Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK; shares photo dump of week
IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details
In pics: Janhvi Kapoor exudes alluring vibe in black slit gown for Filmfare photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN +2 Supplementary Exam 2023 dates released at at dge.tn.gov.in, how to download Timetable for 1st, 2nd year
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.