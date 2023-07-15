Headlines

Masaba Gupta obsessed with Jennifer Aniston's salad; know its health benefits, recipe

The Jennifer Aniston Salad offers numerous health benefits. Quinoa is a fantastic source of plant-based protein, fiber, magnesium, and iron.

Jul 15, 2023

The Jennifer Aniston Salad, also known as the Rachel Salad, has gained immense popularity on the internet and has recently caught the attention of Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Masaba, renowned for her vibrant and contemporary designs, expressed her love for this healthy and delicious salad on her Instagram story.

The Jennifer Aniston Salad is named after the famous Hollywood actress who enjoyed it regularly while working on the television show Friends. It is a delightful combination of bulgur wheat or quinoa, cucumbers, chickpeas, feta cheese, red onion, fresh herbs, and pistachios, all tossed with a simple lemon and olive oil dressing. This salad offers a fresh, satisfying, and nutritious meal option.

To prepare the salad, begin by cooking 1 cup of bulgur wheat or quinoa in 2 cups of water or vegetable/chicken stock. Boil some chickpeas separately. As the grain cooks, chop a cucumber, a small red onion, and fresh parsley and mint. Crumble 1 cup of feta cheese.

Once the quinoa or bulgur wheat has cooked and cooled, combine all the ingredients in a large bowl. For the dressing, whisk together ¼ cup of freshly squeezed lemon juice and ¼ cup of extra virgin olive oil, seasoned with salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle this dressing over the salad and gently toss to combine.

The Jennifer Aniston Salad offers numerous health benefits. Quinoa is a fantastic source of plant-based protein, fiber, magnesium, and iron. Cucumbers and chickpeas add a refreshing crunch and additional fiber, while feta cheese provides a creamy texture and a good amount of calcium. The pistachios contribute heart-healthy fats and a satisfying crunch. The lemon and olive oil dressing not only adds a zesty flavor but also aids in the absorption of nutrients.

Moreover, with approximately 400 calories per serving, the Jennifer Aniston Salad is an ideal choice for those seeking to maintain or lose weight. Despite its low caloric density, it is remarkably filling due to its high fiber and protein content.

This salad can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days, making it perfect for meal prep.

Also read: 5 high protein vegetarian foods to substitute chicken, egg

 

