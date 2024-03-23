Twitter
Martyr's Day 2024: History, significance and everything you need to know

The origins of Martyr's Day trace back to the year 1931 when three freedom fighters, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, were hanged to death by the British colonial rulers.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 06:29 AM IST

March 23 is observed as Martyr's Day or Shaheed Diwas in India. This day holds immense significance in the history of the country, marking the sacrifice of brave souls who laid down their lives for the nation's freedom.

The origins of Martyr's Day trace back to the year 1931 when three freedom fighters, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, were hanged to death by the British colonial rulers. These young revolutionaries were part of the Indian independence movement and played pivotal roles in challenging British authority through their acts of defiance and bravery.

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were arrested for their involvement in the Lahore Conspiracy Case, which included the assassination of British police officer John Saunders. Despite facing severe torture and interrogation, they remained steadfast in their commitment to the cause of India's freedom. On March 23, 1931, they were executed in Lahore Central Jail, becoming martyrs for the nation.

Martyr's Day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless individuals who fought fearlessly against colonial oppression. It honors their courage, determination, and unwavering devotion to the idea of a free and independent India.

The observance of Martyr's Day is not limited to commemorating the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev alone. It is a day to pay tribute to all the unsung heroes who gave up their lives in the struggle for independence. From the brave soldiers who fought on the battlefields to the ordinary citizens who participated in non-violent protests and movements, Martyr's Day recognizes the contributions of every individual who played a role in India's journey to freedom.

On this day, various events and ceremonies are organized across the country to honor the memory of the martyrs. People pay homage at memorials and monuments dedicated to the freedom fighters, and patriotic songs and poems are recited to evoke a sense of pride and reverence.

Martyr's Day serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by the martyrs and reinforces the values of freedom, democracy, and national unity. It inspires future generations to uphold the principles for which these brave souls fought and laid down their lives. As India continues to progress and develop, the spirit of Martyr's Day remains a guiding light, reminding us of the importance of preserving and cherishing the hard-won freedom for which so many sacrificed their lives.

 

 

 

