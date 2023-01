Magh Gupt Navratri 2023: Date, shubh muhurat and puja vidhi of Maha Navami

Representational image

The Gupta Navratri of Magh month started on 22 January and will end on January 30, 2023, on Navami Tithi. Navami Tithi is considered the most important day of Navratri. It is believed that by worshipping Maa Ambe on this day she gets her blessings and fulfils every wish of her devotee. As per the legends, this auspicious festival also brings good health, wealth, happiness and prosperity.

Magh Gupt Navratri 2023: Navami Muhurat

According to the Panchang, Magh Shukla Gupt Navratri Navami Tithi will start on January 29, 2023, at 09.05 am and will end the next day on January 30, 2023, at 10.11 am.

Abhijit Muhurta - 12:18 PM - 01:02 PM

Amrit Kaal Muhurta - Night 07:40 - Night 09:23

Nishita Kaal Muhurta - 12:14 am - 01:06 am (30 January 2023)

Magh Gupt Navratri 2023: Navami Shubh Yoga

Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga - January 30, 2023, 10:15 pm - January 31, 2023, 07:13 am

Ravi Yoga - All Day

Shukla Yoga - 29 January 2023, 11:05 AM - 30 January 2023, 10:49 AM

Magh Gupta Navratri 2023: Navami Puja Vidhi