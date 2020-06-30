Lunar Eclipse 2020: Date, time, where to watch- all you need to know about Chandra Grahan on July 5th

Lunar eclipse 2020: Solar eclipse & Lunar eclipse not just fascinates space enthusiasts but common people too.

On the 5th of July, the world will witness a penumbral lunar eclipse. It will be the third of the four penumbral lunar Eclipse of 2020.

A lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan occurs when the Earth obstructs the way between the sun and the moon. During the lunar eclipse, Earth moves in between the sun and the moon and obstruct the sunlight that is reflected by the moon.

July 5th will be a penumbral lunar eclipse that is usually hard to differentiate from a regular full moon.

The total duration of the eclipse would be 2 hours, 45 minutes. The significance of this lunar eclipse will be even more as it coincides with the full Buck Moon.

Timings of Chandra Grahan July 2020 in India

People of India will not be able to witness Chandra Grahan as it will take place during the day time.

The first contact with the penumbra: 8:38 am

Maximum impact of the eclipse: 9:59 am

Last contact with the penumbra: 11:21 am

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Lunar eclipse 2020: Where it will be visible

The 5th July Lunar Eclipse would be seen from South/West Europe, parts of Africa, parts of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and, Antarctica.

Dos and Don't during Lunar Eclipse in 2020

Unlike Solar Eclipse, you can watch Lunar Eclipse with bare eyes.

It is believed by many in India that one should avoid consuming food during the time the lunar eclipse.

As per the religious beliefs, many people in India don't worship or visit the temple during this time. Cooking during the Chandra Grahan period is also prohibited.

The next penumbral lunar eclipses of the year will take place on November 30.