Looking for beach wedding? Check these 5 locations for dreamy ceremony in India

From the vibrant shores of Goa to the tranquil beaches of Kerala, each of these locations offers its own charm, promising a memorable and romantic start to a couple’s journey together.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 08:22 PM IST

Dreaming of saying "I do" with the sun, sand, and waves as witnesses? Look no further than India's diverse coastline, offering an array of enchanting beach wedding destinations. From the lively shores of Goa to the serene beaches of Kerala and the untouched beauty of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, these five handpicked locations promise the perfect backdrop for a dreamy ceremony. Embark on a journey to discover the most picturesque spots to exchange vows and start a lifetime of love against breathtaking coastal vistas.

Goa: Known for its golden beaches and vibrant culture, Goa is a top choice for beach weddings. From the serene Morjim Beach to the lively vibes of Baga Beach, couples can choose a setting that matches their vision. The shacks, palm trees, and the sound of crashing waves create an idyllic ambiance.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Offering a slice of paradise, these islands boast unspoiled beaches like Radhanagar Beach in Havelock Island. Its crystal-clear waters and white sands make for a romantic backdrop. The privacy and serenity of these islands add an extra charm to the wedding experience.

Kerala (Varkala or Kovalam): Kerala’s coastline is adorned with stunning beaches, with Varkala and Kovalam standing out. Varkala’s cliffs overlooking the Arabian Sea or Kovalam’s crescent-shaped beaches offer an intimate setting for a memorable ceremony. The sunset views here are particularly enchanting.

Maharashtra (Alibaug): Close to Mumbai, Alibaug offers a convenient yet beautiful beach wedding destination. Its tranquil beaches like Kashid Beach or Alibaug Beach, fringed with coconut trees, provide a serene atmosphere for exchanging vows.

Puducherry: With its French colonial architecture and serene beaches like Paradise Beach or Promenade Beach, Puducherry offers a unique blend of history and coastal beauty. The French influence adds a touch of elegance to the wedding ambiance.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

