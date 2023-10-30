Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 tips for staying hydrated throughout the day

To ensure you stay healthy and well-hydrated, here are seven tips to keep in mind on Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth is a significant Hindu festival where married women observe a day-long fast for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. Fasting from sunrise to moonrise can be quite challenging, especially in 2023 when Karwa Chauth falls in the scorching month of October. Dehydration is a common concern during this time. To ensure you stay healthy and well-hydrated, here are seven tips to keep in mind on Karwa Chauth.

Pre-hydration: Begin your day by drinking a glass of water as early as possible before the fast starts. This will help you start the day with a good level of hydration. Coconut water is an excellent choice too, as it provides essential electrolytes.

Sip Water Throughout the Day: The key to staying hydrated is to sip water throughout the day. Don't wait until you feel extremely thirsty, as thirst is often a sign of dehydration. Take small sips of water at regular intervals.

Avoid Caffeine and Sugary Drinks: Caffeine and sugary beverages like tea, coffee, and carbonated drinks can dehydrate your body. It's best to steer clear of these on Karwa Chauth. Opt for herbal teas or plain water instead.

Include Watery Foods: Incorporate water-rich foods into your pre-fast meal. Fruits like watermelon, cucumber, and oranges have high water content and can help keep you hydrated.

Electrolyte-Rich Drinks: Replenish your electrolytes with homemade drinks like buttermilk or lemonade with a pinch of salt. These beverages help in maintaining the electrolyte balance in your body.

Avoid Heavy and Spicy Foods: During the pre-fast meal and the meal before sunrise, avoid heavy and spicy foods. These can lead to excessive thirst and discomfort during the fast. Stick to easily digestible foods like khichdi, fruits, and yogurt.

Break Your Fast Wisely: When you break your fast after seeing the moon, start with a glass of water or a hydrating drink to rehydrate yourself. Following this, have a balanced meal with wholesome foods.