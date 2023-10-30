Headlines

Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 tips for staying hydrated throughout the day

Kerala blast: Death toll touches 3, member of Jehovah's Witness claims responsibility of IED attack

This National Award-winning actor, who has 3 Rs 100 crore films, struggled to survive in Mumbai, lived in chawl

Andhra train accident: Death toll rises to 9, rescue operations underway

Why is India against ‘humanitarian truce’ between Israel and Hamas? Know reason behind UNGA vote

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 tips for staying hydrated throughout the day

Kerala blast: Death toll touches 3, member of Jehovah's Witness claims responsibility of IED attack

This National Award-winning actor, who has 3 Rs 100 crore films, struggled to survive in Mumbai, lived in chawl

IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: Records set by Rohit Sharma

9 Bollywood actors who made successful comeback with OTT

10 much-awaited Bollywood films releasing in 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

This National Award-winning actor, who has 3 Rs 100 crore films, struggled to survive in Mumbai, lived in chawl

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar accuses Isha Malviya of ‘using men’, netizens slam him: ‘Toh kyun aashiq bana…’

Javed Akhtar says reviving classic songs by adding rap is like ‘putting disco music in Taj Mahal’: ‘You should respect…’

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 tips for staying hydrated throughout the day

To ensure you stay healthy and well-hydrated, here are seven tips to keep in mind on Karwa Chauth.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 07:01 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Karwa Chauth is a significant Hindu festival where married women observe a day-long fast for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. Fasting from sunrise to moonrise can be quite challenging, especially in 2023 when Karwa Chauth falls in the scorching month of October. Dehydration is a common concern during this time. To ensure you stay healthy and well-hydrated, here are seven tips to keep in mind on Karwa Chauth.

Pre-hydration: Begin your day by drinking a glass of water as early as possible before the fast starts. This will help you start the day with a good level of hydration. Coconut water is an excellent choice too, as it provides essential electrolytes.

Sip Water Throughout the Day: The key to staying hydrated is to sip water throughout the day. Don't wait until you feel extremely thirsty, as thirst is often a sign of dehydration. Take small sips of water at regular intervals.

Avoid Caffeine and Sugary Drinks: Caffeine and sugary beverages like tea, coffee, and carbonated drinks can dehydrate your body. It's best to steer clear of these on Karwa Chauth. Opt for herbal teas or plain water instead.

Include Watery Foods: Incorporate water-rich foods into your pre-fast meal. Fruits like watermelon, cucumber, and oranges have high water content and can help keep you hydrated.

Electrolyte-Rich Drinks: Replenish your electrolytes with homemade drinks like buttermilk or lemonade with a pinch of salt. These beverages help in maintaining the electrolyte balance in your body.

Avoid Heavy and Spicy Foods: During the pre-fast meal and the meal before sunrise, avoid heavy and spicy foods. These can lead to excessive thirst and discomfort during the fast. Stick to easily digestible foods like khichdi, fruits, and yogurt.

Break Your Fast Wisely: When you break your fast after seeing the moon, start with a glass of water or a hydrating drink to rehydrate yourself. Following this, have a balanced meal with wholesome foods.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mumbai's iconic ‘Premier Padmini' taxis to go off roads after six decades

Karan Johar responds to trolls targeting Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone after Koffee With Karan 8 episode: ‘No one is…’

X launches 2 new premium subscription plans, including ad-free plan 'Premium+' which costs...

World Cup 2023: Netherlands knock Bangladesh out of semi-finals race with 87-run win in Kolkata

Nationwide platform 'Mera Yuva Bharat' to be launched on Sardar Patel's Birth Anniversary: PM Modi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE