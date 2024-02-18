Twitter
Isha Ambani stuns in blush pink lehenga ensemble at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding

Recently, at the pre-wedding festivities of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, Isha stole the spotlight in a stunning blush-pink lehenga.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 05:43 PM IST

Isha Ambani, the epitome of grace and style, continues to captivate fashion enthusiasts with her impeccable sense of fashion. From opulent ethnic ensembles to effortless red-carpet looks, she effortlessly merges sophistication with trendiness, setting new standards in the style sphere.

One glance at Isha Ambani's wardrobe and you'll be inspired to reinvent your own style. Her extensive collection of designer silhouettes, specially tailored for various wedding festivities, redefines classic elegance with a contemporary twist. Whether it's a glamorous gown or a traditional lehenga, Isha never fails to make a statement.

Recently, at the pre-wedding festivities of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, Isha stole the spotlight in a stunning blush-pink lehenga. The intricate gold-toned embroidery added a touch of glam to her ensemble, while her choice of emerald jewels perfectly complemented her attire. With rosy makeup and neatly styled open tresses, she exuded sheer beauty and sophistication.


For the Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony, Isha once again mesmerized onlookers in a nude light pink-hued lehenga choli adorned with heavy embellishments. Paired with a matching tulle dupatta and a front middle-parted braided hairstyle, her look was nothing short of breathtaking. What truly stood out were her accessories, especially the multi-layered diamond and emerald-studded necklace, kundan polki jhumkas, and diamond bangles. Notably, her earrings and statement ring were borrowed from her mother, Nita Ambani, showcasing a beautiful bond between mother and daughter.

