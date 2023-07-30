Headlines

Lifestyle

Isha Ambani's expensive jewellery collection: From Rs 165 crore necklace to 'Ranihaar', all about stunning ornaments

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha has some of the most beautiful jewellery in her collection as she comes from one of the wealthiest families in the world.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 01:01 PM IST

Isha Ambani, daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, leads extravagant lifestyle along with handling Reliance Retail. Many premium brands, including Kate Spade, Burberry, Diesel, Hamleys, Jimmy Choo, and many more, have been introduced to India by Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail, which has a turnover of Rs 2.60 lakh crore. Isha has some of the most beautiful jewellery in her collection as she comes from one of the wealthiest families in the world.

1. Necklace worth Rs 165 crore: The multi-strand uncut diamond necklace is the most beautiful item in Isha Ambani's collection. Isha Ambani's custom diamond necklace is thought to be valued over USD 20 million, which equates to more than Rs 165 crore, while the precise cost remains unknown.

The enormous uncut diamonds that makeup Isha Ambani's necklace are set in a gorgeous, complicated design, making it one of a kind. This custom necklace, which she wore at the NMACC launch with a red Valentino gown, is thought to include over 50 big uncut diamonds.

2. Choker with three necklaces: Isha Ambani's Met Gala 2023 outfit made headlines. She wore a gorgeous satin saree in a black colour. Regarding her jewellery, she wore three different necklaces, each of which had a sizable diamond, in addition to a spectacular, thick choker. According to Popxo, all of these exquisite pieces were created by Lorraine Schwartz and are probably worth at least $100,000 (Rs 82 lakh) each.

3. Massive pendant-style diamond necklace: Isha wore a Prabal Gurung gown inspired by a Disney princess at Met Gala 2019. She wore a lavender gown with feather patterns all over it. She also chose to wear little makeup, a diamond necklace with a large pendant connected to it, complementing earrings, and uncut diamond rings.

4. Ranihaar: The most expensive wedding in India was thrown by the Ambanis and was thought to have cost between Rs 500 and Rs 700 crore in 2018. Isha Ambani wore a beautiful lehenga on her special day that cost about Rs 90 crore. She also chose diamond jewellery, including matching earrings, bangles, a ranihaar, a choker, and maang teeka to complete her look.

