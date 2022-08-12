Search icon
International Youth Day 2022: History, significance, theme of the important day

The theme for International Youth Day 2022 is 'Intergeneration Solidarity': creating a world for all ages.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 08:45 AM IST

File Photo

International Youth Day 2022: Youth is the trustee of prosperity. The youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow. The world celebrates International Youth Day as an awareness day on August 12 every year. It is marked to recognise the efforts of the world's youth to enhance global society. The purpose of this day is to raise voices against any injustice or discrimination happening in the world against the youth as they are most important in nation-building. It is an opportunity to raise awareness of the challenges and hardships facing the world's youth.

International Youth Day 2022: History

In 1965, the United Nations General Assembly began making a concerted effort to impact the youth. They supported the Declaration on Promoting the Values of Peace, mutual respect, and understanding among people. On December 17, 1999, the UN General Assembly endorsed the recommendation made by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth, and International Youth Day was formed. It was first celebrated on August 12, 2000. Ever since, the day has been used to educate society.

International Youth Day 2022: Significance

International Youth Day exercises to have full access to education, health care, employment, monetary services, and complete participation in public life. The day recognises and celebrates the contributions of young volunteers and activists pushing for positive change around the world. 

International Youth Day 2022: Theme 

The theme for International Youth Day 2022 is 'Intergeneration Solidarity': creating a world for all ages. The purpose is to spread the message that action is needed from all generations to achieve Agenda 2030 and its 17 SDGs and leave no one behind.

