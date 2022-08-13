International Left-Handers Day 2022: History, mission to observe the day on August 13

File Photo

Are you curious about what it's like to view the world from a "left-handed" perspective? You get to spend a day discovering this on August 13, which is International Lefthanders Day 2022.

Did you know that Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Ronald Reagan all used their left hands? There’s also many left-handed world greatest guitarists Paul McCartney or Jimi Hendrix and others like Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga, etc.

Approximately 10 percent of the population are southpaws and there are chances for a child to be lefty if their parents are. In the eyes of right-handers, the predominant use of the left hand seemed evil to some people and even if we now accept left-handedness more readily than we did in the past, it hasn't become more common.

History of International Lefthanders Day

International Lefthanders Day was launched as an annual event by the Club on 13th August, 1992 to celebrate sinistrality and raise awareness of the advantages and disadvantages of being left-handed in a predominantly right-handed world. It was first observed by Dean R. Campbell, founder of the Lefthanders International, Inc in 1976. Continuing the tradition created by Campbell, the Left-Handers Club launched International Lefthanders Day as a part of their organization on August 13, 1992.

Mission of International Lefthanders Day

The mission of the Left-Handers Club was to keep members up to date with developments and to serve as a bridge between the views of left-handers and manufacturers. The organisation also offers aid to people in need and does ongoing study on left-handedness and innovative products that can make things easier for lefties to utilise.

Facts about International Lefthanders Day

Recently, some researchers have located a gene they believe "makes it possible to have a left-handed child". So, if a person has that gene then his or her one or more children may be left-handed whereas, without it, they will have only right-handers.

According to a research book 'Cerebral Dominance: The Biological Foundations" left-handed people were 11 times more likely to suffer from allergies than right-handed people. In the research, it was also found that lefthanders were two-and-a-half times more likely to suffer from auto-immune disorders.

Hand dominance is connected with brain dominance on the opposite side that is why it is said that only left-handers are in their right minds!