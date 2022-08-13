Is green tea just for weight loss? Know 5 other benefits of the medicinal drink

File Photo

Green tea has gained popularity for being a beverage that helps in weight loss and weight management. The drink is considered a key component of traditional medicines since centuries. From celebrities to social media influencers, everyone talks about how green tea has improved their overall health but not many people know about the benefits of this refreshing drink.

DNA reached out to qualified dietician and health coach – Garima Goel to bring you the benefits of green tea that go beyond promoting weight loss.

Strengthens the immune system

Green tea has the highest concentration of polyphenols, which are antioxidants that facilitate your immune-boosting power. Consuming it regularly will help to prevent formation of free radicals that are a result of oxidative stress, which can cause diabetes, memory loss, heart diseases and other health issues.

Green tea boosts the action of immune system and offers protection against the viruses by strengthening the body’s defence mechanism.

Improves bone health

Bone density starts decreasing with age, leading to higher risk of osteoporosis. The bioactive compounds in green tea help to improve bone mineral density, mitigate bone loss and eliminate the risk of other bone-related issues. The cultured bone-forming cells in green tea boost bone mineralisation.

Weight management

The super-powered flavonoid in green tea reduces appetite, which helps in weight loss. It improves metabolic health and promotes burning of stored energy.

Regulates hormone levels

The natural components of green tea help to regulate stress levels. The drink counters the production of stress hormones. It ensures heart health and lowers the risk of diabetes.

Reduces risk of cholesterol

Cholesterol has become a common health issue these days and green tea reduces its absorption in the body.

It acts as an anticoagulant and works like a natural blood thinner. It also helps to control the inflammation blood vessels and improves heart health.

Notably, green tea is also known to act as an ‘anti-ageing drink’ as the nutrients in it help to boost longevity and reduce pre-mature ageing.