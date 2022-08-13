Louis Vuitton’s ‘Paint Can Bag’ worth about Rs 1.91 lakh leaves netizens in splits

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 10:09 AM IST

Twitter(@JustCalllMeC)

Luxury brands have taken their game of innovation to another level recently. After Balenciaga’s torn shoes and trash bag, netizens are shaken to witness a Louis Vuitton product.

The French luxury brand has recently launched a ‘Paint Can Bag’ worth approximately Rs 1.91 lakh (£1,980) from the late director Virgil Abloh’s final collection.

As per LV, the Paint Can Bag can hold two phones and several other personal items. Interestingly, the bag is available in “six-eye grabbing colours from designer Virgil Abloh‘s signature palette”, namely blue, red, yellow, green, purple and orange.

Also, READ | Here are 5 of the heaviest, fattest fruits ever grown

The strange looking bag first debuted at the late designer’s posthumous Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway show in the month of January. The collection was paired with a note reading, “dreams can come true” and has been described as Abloh’s “boy ideology”.

The bag has a coated canvas and cowhide leather with microfibre lining and a silver-coloured hardware.

The bag also has a removable and adjustable strap.

The collection’s launch has brought in mixed reactions from netizens across social media platforms.

One Twitter user JustCalllMeC said, "I Iove this type of ridiculousness. LV paint can crossbody bag."

I Iove this type of ridiculousness. LV paint can crossbody bag pic.twitter.com/mOEQD89c28 — C (@JustCalllMeC) July 19, 2022

Another user named Bull.BnB tweeted, "Since when carrying a paint can is considered fashion? @crypto_bitlord7 you love

@LouisVuitton but this is as ridiculous as it can get coz that's like 2800 dollars who want this ??"

Since when carrying a paint can is considered fashion? @crypto_bitlord7 you love @LouisVuitton but this is as ridiculous as it can get coz that's like 2800 dollars who want this ??? pic.twitter.com/xukpVAolHm — Bull.BnB (@bull_bnb) August 8, 2022

"That LV paint can bag is terrible,” said another.

Louis Vuitton: Our Paint Can bag is the most unique accessory of the season.



JW Anderson: Hold my Pigeon pic.twitter.com/xN1bomfkND — Kris Sandlan (@AstaBarista) July 24, 2022

The designer lost his life on November 28, 2021 after fighting against cardiac angiosarcoma, which is a rare kind of cancer. The 41-year-old was announced as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collections in 2018.