Weight Loss Diet: 5 homemade fat burner drinks to lose weight naturally

File Photo

Many of us have pre-Covid and post-Covid clothes segregated because the work from home culture during lockdown led us to gain extra kilos. As most people have resumed work from office, it is time to get serious about shedding all the weight you gained while sitting at home.

You must be aware of the benefits of drinking lemon water for weight loss but there are many other homemade drinks that can help you in your weight loss journey.

READ | Keto diet: Is a low carb, high fat ketogenic diet ideal for everyone to lose weight?

Here are five homemade fat burning drinks that you should add to your weight loss diet.

Jeera Water

Jeera is one spice that is readily available in Indian households. This spice can be used to supress your hunger pangs, improve your digestion and hasten your weight loss. All you need to do is to boil half tablespoon of jeera with two glasses of water until the water reduces to half. Drink this jeera water to lose weight.

Green tea

Green tea is another popular drink that will help to reduce weight. It contains antioxidants, which boost metabolism. Make sure you don’t add sugar to your green tea if you want best results.

Ajwain or carom drink

Ajwain or carom seeds are known to be magical fat cutters. They boost metabolism, help in digestion and absorption of food.

Soak two tablespoons of roasted Ajwain seeds in a cup of water overnight. Strain the water and drink it the next morning.

Detox water

One of the easiest and most effective ways to lose weight is to increase water intake. Drinking more water may help to shed extra kilos as it keeps you fuller between the meals.

As many people don’t like to drink plain water, you can make detox water using cucumber, lemon and mint leaves. You can also make detox water using apple and ginger to make it yummy.

Fennel drink

Fennel seeds are commonly used in almost every Indian household. You can use them to treat your indigestion and bloating. All you need to do is to add a tablespoon of fennel seeds in water and let it sit overnight. Drink this water the next morning to speed your weight loss.