International Girl Child Day 2023: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages to share today

International Girl Child Day is observed every year on October 11, 2022. It is a global platform to advocate for the full spectrum of girls’ rights. The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action in 1995, proposed an action plan to advance the rights of girls. On December 19, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution to declare 11th October as the International Day of the Girl Child.

International Day of the Girl 2023 Theme: "Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being" is the theme for this year's International Day of the Girl.

International Day of the Girl 2023 Significance: The day is observed to recognise girls' rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world.

International Day of the Girl: Messages

To the girls who face adversity with courage and resilience, your strength inspires us all. Your dreams are valid, and your future is limitless.

Girls are the heartbeat of our families and communities. Let's ensure they have the opportunities and support they need to thrive. Happy International Day of the Girl Child!

In the eyes of every girl lies the hope for a brighter tomorrow. Let's empower them to be the change-makers and leaders of the future.

Girls are like seeds; when nurtured with love and opportunity, they grow into mighty trees that provide shade for all. Let's nurture and protect their growth.

On this day, let's remember that investing in girls' education and well-being is an investment in the future of our world.

International Day of the Girl: Wishes

Sending warm wishes to all the young girls on this occasion of National Girl Child Day. Happy Girl Child Day to all our beautiful girls out there.

Let us come forward to commit ourselves to the issues of the girl children. Happy National Girl Child Day.

The world will be a better place if we equally push our girls just like we do our boys. Happy National Girl Child Day.

She can make hearts melt and she can also rule the world. Save Girl Child!

Little Girls With Dreams Become Strong Women With Vision. Happy National Girl Child Day.

International Day of the Girl: Quotes