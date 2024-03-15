Inside Pakistan’s most expensive home, no match for Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 15000 crore Antilia, it costs…

Mukesh Ambani and his family that includes Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Anant Ambani and others in Antilia which is believed to be the most expensive residential building in the world.

Pakistan is currently going through a political turmoil after the recent elections. India’s neighbour is facing one of the worst crises in its history. Despite getting independence at the same time, India and Pakistan are on a very different part. While India is rapidly emerging as a world leader, Pakistan is struggling to secure more loans. The richest man in the entire continent of Asia, Mukesh Ambani, is also an Indian. Although one can not deny the fact that the economical condition of Pakistan is nowhere close to India, it does not mean that Pakistan lacks rich billionaires who have succeeded in life. To cater the luxury lifestyle of Pakistani businessmen, athletes and artists, a builder has made an exotic home that is claimed to be the most expensive house in Pakistan and it is on sale for Rs 125 crore (Pakistan’s currency). Popular YouTube MoVlogs also visited the property and shared the video of it. While many claim that it is the most beautiful house in Pakistan, one thing is for sure that it is not a match for Rs 15000 crore Antilia which is the residence of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani and his family that includes Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Anant Ambani and others in Antilia which is believed to be the most expensive residential building in the world. Although Pakistan’s most expensive house is nowhere close to Antilia, it is still breathtakingly beautiful with all the amenities that one can think of.

The Pakistani mansion comes with a huge lawn and open space around the mansion that the buyers can use as per the needs. The free floor plan also provides room for modifications. It features a wide facade and expansive floor plan, massive garage area, swimming pool, gym, theatre, lounge area and more. In total, the luxury house comes with around 10 bedrooms and the builder has given attention to detail in each one of them. The best thing about the property is that it gives a sense of a home and not a luxury hotel.