Meet woman who runs Rs 63000 crore company, not from IIT or IIM, one of India's richest…

India star shares cryptic Instagram story after being ignored for England Test series; post goes viral

Meet influencer who earns Rs 120 crore per week by using this simple method

Farmers' protest: Mobile internet, bulk SMS services suspended in parts of Haryana ahead of Feb 13 'Delhi Chalo' march

Mithun Chakraborty's daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma slams news of his hospitalisation due to chest pain: 'It was a...'

Meet actress who began working at 16, made hit pair with brother-in-law, had 9 flops, quit films to become…

10 Bollywood actors who are trained in martial arts

Vegetarian foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids that are must for good health

Indian batters with most runs in U19 World Cups

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Mrunal Thakur recalls getting body shamed, being called 'village girl': 'Somebody told me I am not…'

India to host 71st Miss World pageant: Date, time, venue and more; check all details here

After 28 years, the 71st Miss World pageant is back in India.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 09:05 PM IST

Miss World 2024: India is poised to welcome the world with open arms as it prepares to host the illustrious 71st Miss World pageant. Against the backdrop of its vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes, India sets the stage for an extraordinary celebration of beauty, grace, and purpose. With a lineup of esteemed Miss Worlds and a calendar filled with empowering events, the stage is set for a spectacle unlike any other. As anticipation mounts and excitement fills the air, let's delve into all the details surrounding this momentous occasion.

Date: 

The 71st Miss World pageant will take place from February 18 to March 9, 2024.

Venue: 

The event will unfold across some of India's most breathtaking sites, with the grand finale set to be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on March 9.

Time: 

The global extravaganza will be broadcast on television and streamed live worldwide. The finale is scheduled to take place from 7:30 PM to 10:30 PM on March 9.

Participants: 

A stellar lineup of Miss Worlds, including the reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska, and previous winners like Toni Ann Singh, Vanessa Ponce De Leon, Manushi Chillar, and Stephanie Del Valle, will grace the event, making it a historic gathering of beauty queens.

The 21-day festival will feature a range of empowering events, all revolving around the theme of 'Beauty with a Purpose.' From Beauty With A Purpose presentations to the Miss World Talent Final, each segment aims to empower contestants as change agents and future leaders.

The India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) will host the opening ceremony, titled 'India Welcomes the World Gala,' at the majestic Hotel The Ashok in New Delhi on February 20th, setting the stage for the grand festivities.

India's rich history of producing Miss World winners, including iconic figures like Priyanka Chopra, Manushi Chillar, and Aishwarya Rai, adds significance to the event's return to the nation after a 28-year hiatus.

Also read: 'Please help me': Former Miss World Toni-Ann Singh urges Indians to find her family in Kanpur | Exclusive

 

