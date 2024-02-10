India to host 71st Miss World pageant: Date, time, venue and more; check all details here

After 28 years, the 71st Miss World pageant is back in India.

Miss World 2024: India is poised to welcome the world with open arms as it prepares to host the illustrious 71st Miss World pageant. Against the backdrop of its vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes, India sets the stage for an extraordinary celebration of beauty, grace, and purpose. With a lineup of esteemed Miss Worlds and a calendar filled with empowering events, the stage is set for a spectacle unlike any other. As anticipation mounts and excitement fills the air, let's delve into all the details surrounding this momentous occasion.

Date:

The 71st Miss World pageant will take place from February 18 to March 9, 2024.

Venue:

The event will unfold across some of India's most breathtaking sites, with the grand finale set to be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on March 9.

Time:

The global extravaganza will be broadcast on television and streamed live worldwide. The finale is scheduled to take place from 7:30 PM to 10:30 PM on March 9.

Participants:

A stellar lineup of Miss Worlds, including the reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska, and previous winners like Toni Ann Singh, Vanessa Ponce De Leon, Manushi Chillar, and Stephanie Del Valle, will grace the event, making it a historic gathering of beauty queens.

The 21-day festival will feature a range of empowering events, all revolving around the theme of 'Beauty with a Purpose.' From Beauty With A Purpose presentations to the Miss World Talent Final, each segment aims to empower contestants as change agents and future leaders.

The India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) will host the opening ceremony, titled 'India Welcomes the World Gala,' at the majestic Hotel The Ashok in New Delhi on February 20th, setting the stage for the grand festivities.

India's rich history of producing Miss World winners, including iconic figures like Priyanka Chopra, Manushi Chillar, and Aishwarya Rai, adds significance to the event's return to the nation after a 28-year hiatus.

