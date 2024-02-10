'Pease help me': Former Miss World Toni-Ann Singh urges Indians to find her family in Kanpur | Exclusive

Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh revealed that her father is from India. His father's family was in Kanpur.

On Friday, the pre-launch event of Miss World 2024 was held in Delhi. Current Miss World Karolina Bielawska alongside Former Miss Worlds Manushi Chillar, Toni-Ann Singh, Vanessa Ponce De Leon, and Stephanie Del Valle, also marked their first collective appearance.

120 contestants from countries across the globe will participate in various competitions and charitable initiatives, making them ambassadors of change. The 71st Miss World will culminate with a dazzling grand finale at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Meanwhile, at the press conference, Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh revealed that her father is from India.

She mentioned that her father’s family was from Kanpur and she is looking for them. During an exclusive conversation with DNA, one being asked about her family, Toni said that she knows very little about her Indian family.

She stated, “It’s been so many generations. Well, it’s been 3 generations in Jamaica. I know that my dad’s family is from Kanpur. I would love to be able to find them. Find my family, please. Seriously, but I am grateful. My father keeps saying ‘you are in motherland, you are in motherland’. This means so much to him. So it is even greater for me to realise how fulfilling this is to see his daughter land where he considers his home.”

For the unversed, Toni-Ann Singh, born on 1 February 1996, is a Jamaican singer, model, and beauty queen. She won the Miss World 2019 title and is the fourth woman from Jamaica to be crowned Miss World. Notably, she holds the distinction of being the longest-reigning Miss World in the history of the pageant. Before her Miss World victory, she had also been crowned Miss Jamaica World in 2019.

With anticipation reaching its peak for the global extravaganza, the Miss World Organization officially announced that the 71st Miss World Festival will take place between February 18th and March 9th, 2024, across some of the most spectacular venues in India.

The pre-launch conference hosted in the Capital today at Hotel The Ashok, witnessed a remarkable moment in the event’s history with a dazzling lineup of Miss Worlds including the Current Miss World Ms. Karolina Bielawska along with Former Miss World winners Ms. Toni Ann Singh, Ms. Vanessa Ponce De Leon, Ms. Manushi Chillar, and Ms. Stephanie Del Valle — coming together for the first time to set the stage for the Grand Finale.