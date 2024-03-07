Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Did Radhika Merchant copy her 'soulful' pre-wedding speech from this film? Netizens show 'evidence'

Delhi excise scam: Court extends judicial custody of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh

India's filter coffee ranks second place among top 38 best coffees in the world, check full list

Looking for a Best astrologer in Mumbai or Best astrologer in Pune. Consult with Online astrologer Guruji Kamaleshwar

Covid cases spike in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan; know symptoms and preventive tips

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's filter coffee ranks second place among top 38 best coffees in the world, check full list

Looking for a Best astrologer in Mumbai or Best astrologer in Pune. Consult with Online astrologer Guruji Kamaleshwar

Covid cases spike in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan; know symptoms and preventive tips

8 foods that are good for constipation 

7 health benefits of eating jungle jalebi

5 superfoods that can reduce plaque buildup in arteries

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Did Radhika Merchant copy her 'soulful' pre-wedding speech from this film? Netizens show 'evidence'

Animal writer Sourabh Gupta reacts to controversies, Ranbir Kapoor's 'pad change' dialogue: 'Cinema mein mardon ko..'

Maidaan trailer: Coach Ajay Devgn takes India into 'golden era of football' with his team of underdogs

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

India's filter coffee ranks second place among top 38 best coffees in the world, check full list

Indian Filter Coffee secured the second position in TasteAtlas's latest list of the 'Top 38 Coffees In The World'.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 06:47 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Coffee is a widely loved drink known for its rich taste and aroma. TasteAtlas, a popular guide, recently ranked the top 38 coffees globally, with 'Cuban Espresso' and 'South Indian Coffee' leading the list.

'Cuban Espresso' is a sweetened espresso shot made by mixing dark roast coffee and sugar during brewing. It's prepared using either a stovetop or an electric espresso maker, creating a light foam on top.

'South Indian Coffee' is made using a special filter machine. This machine has two parts: one holds ground coffee, and the other collects the brewed coffee as it drips slowly. It's a common method in South India, where people often set up the filter the night before to have fresh coffee ready in the morning. The brewed coffee is then mixed with warm milk and sugar. It's served in a steel or brass tumbler with a small saucer called a 'dabara'. Before serving, the coffee is poured between vessels to make it frothy.

Check full list here:

 

 

These coffees showcase unique flavours and brewing methods, reflecting the diverse coffee culture worldwide. Whether it's the sweet kick of Cuban Espresso or the comforting warmth of South Indian Coffee, each cup offers a delightful experience for coffee enthusiasts.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Nita Ambani flashes 52.58-carat diamond ring during Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding, its price is Rs...

Gal Gadot shares adorable pic, pens heartfelt note as she welcomes fourth baby girl Ori: 'The pregnancy was not easy...'

Instagram, Facebook back online after hour-long outage in India, other countries

Viral video: Baby elephant plays ‘Holi’ with dust, internet can't help but go aww

Meet IAS officer who topped class 10, 12, cracked UPSC in first attempt at 22 without coaching, her AIR was…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement