India's filter coffee ranks second place among top 38 best coffees in the world, check full list

Indian Filter Coffee secured the second position in TasteAtlas's latest list of the 'Top 38 Coffees In The World'.

Coffee is a widely loved drink known for its rich taste and aroma. TasteAtlas, a popular guide, recently ranked the top 38 coffees globally, with 'Cuban Espresso' and 'South Indian Coffee' leading the list.

'Cuban Espresso' is a sweetened espresso shot made by mixing dark roast coffee and sugar during brewing. It's prepared using either a stovetop or an electric espresso maker, creating a light foam on top.

'South Indian Coffee' is made using a special filter machine. This machine has two parts: one holds ground coffee, and the other collects the brewed coffee as it drips slowly. It's a common method in South India, where people often set up the filter the night before to have fresh coffee ready in the morning. The brewed coffee is then mixed with warm milk and sugar. It's served in a steel or brass tumbler with a small saucer called a 'dabara'. Before serving, the coffee is poured between vessels to make it frothy.

Check full list here:

These coffees showcase unique flavours and brewing methods, reflecting the diverse coffee culture worldwide. Whether it's the sweet kick of Cuban Espresso or the comforting warmth of South Indian Coffee, each cup offers a delightful experience for coffee enthusiasts.