How often should you wash your hair in a week?

Representational image

Many of us are confused about hair washing as to when should we wash our hair, on which day of the week, and on which day we should not. With this confusion, many people start washing their hair too much, and some do not use shampoo even after 5-6 days.

There is no rocket science in when to shampoo the hair and when not, but there are some important things that you have to take special care of.

READ | When is Mother's Day 2022? Know history, significance of this special day for moms

When you start seeing the following symptoms in your hair, then you need a hair wash.

1. If you start seeing oil in your hair after a day of hair wash, then the hair looks sticky, then you need to wash the hair. This is often seen when you have an oily scalp.

2. If you do not want to wash your hair daily and your hair becomes oily in a short time, then you can also use dry shampoo.

3. If the scalp skin has started appearing in the hair or if you scratch your head a little bit, dirt is visible in the nails, then it means that your hair has become dirty.

4. If the head is not washed for a long time, knots start forming in the hair. If your hair is also looking too tangled, then you should wash your hair with shampoo.

5. After washing the hair, the smell of shampoo or conditioner starts coming from them. When you stop getting this fragrance in your hair, it means that the hair is ready for washing.

6. The texture of the hair also looks bad if not washed for a long time. Pay attention to this too.

7. Washing your hair daily can certainly lead to hair fall or dryness, but you should not skip shampooing for too many days. Also, keep dry shampoo only for emergency, do not make it your habit.

READ | Right to nap: This Indian startup announces 30-minute nap break for employees