Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain closed for 3 days in coming week of May, check complete list

In the month of May, there are four holidays under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, while the remaining seven are weekend leaves.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 07, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

The fifth month of the year, May 2022, brings with it a slew of bank holidays. Banks will be closed for a total of 11 days in May. This coming week itself, banks will be closed for 3 days. So, if you have any important bank-related work, we suggest you complete it asap. 

In the month of May, there are four holidays under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, while the remaining seven are weekend leaves. Customers will still be able to use the online banking services during bank holidays. 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines clearly state that the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks in India will have to stay closed on the specified dates. RBI announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. 

Bank holidays differ for different states of India, however, there are some days when banks are shut across India - Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25), among others. 

List of bank holidays in the coming week of May 2022

May 8, 2022: Sunday 

May 9, 2022 (Monday): Birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore [Holiday in West Bengal]

May 14, 2022: Saturday

List of bank holidays in the remaining days of May 2022

May 15, 2022: Sunday 

May 16, 2022 (Monday): Buddha Purnima [Banks will remain closed in Tripura, Belapur, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar] 

May 22, 2022: Sunday 

May 28, 2022: Saturday 

May 29, 2022: Sunday

