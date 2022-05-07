Delhi restaurants will now be able to remain open till 3 am, details inside

File Photo

On Friday, the representatives of the National Restaurant Association of India met Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and demanded implementation of the provision of operating restaurants till 3 am under the new excise policy.

The government has issued necessary directions to the Excise department and order is likely to be issued soon in accordance with the Excise Policy 2021-22, said a senior government officer. "Bars at restaurants are now allowed to operate till 1 AM. The Excise department will work with other agencies, including police if the timing is extended till 3 AM," he said. Food trucks will also be installed at various places in Delhi from 8 pm to 2 am.

The government has also made it clear to the department that the restaurant operators should not be harassed about the new timing of the restaurant and that the provisions of the new excise policy should be followed.

The Excise Policy that came into force in November 2021 recommended that the timings of operation of bars may be brought to par with neighbouring cities.

In the NCR towns of Gurgaon and Faridabad in Haryana, bars are allowed to open till 3 am. However, in Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, bars are open till 1 am. There are around 550 independent restaurants in Delhi that serve Indian and foreign liquor on being granted an L-17 licence from the Excise department.

The restaurants within hotels and motels, numbering around 150, are already allowed to serve liquor round the clock. Such restaurants are granted an L-16 licence by the Excise department.

"We had approached the Delhi government with the demand that the timings for the opening of bars be extended till 3 AM as it is recommended in the policy," Suri said, welcoming the move.