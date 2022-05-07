Watch: Excited groom dances to Govinda's popular 'Aunty ki baari' song, desi thumkas win netizens' hearts

Screen grab

Wedding videos are all the rage right now, especially with the wedding season being carried out in full swing. The wedding is a festive occasion for two families and a lot of events take place during the day. One such video is currently going viral on social media which shows the groom excitedly dancing to Govinda's hit song 'Aayi ab Aunty ki baari'.

The video was shared on a YouTube page which shows the groom dancing his heart out to the popular Bollywood song. The groom, in the video, looked more excited than the 'baaratis' that he was dancing with.

The video also shows the groom getting down from a horse during his wedding procession as his friends can be seen cheering for him. The 'Aayi ab Aunty ki baari' song can also be heard playing in the background.

Watch the viral video here.

The video was uploaded on YouTube by a user named Fun TV. So far, the video has more than 2.9 million views on it and around 43,000 likes. Netizens also praised the groom for his dance moves. One user commented, "He is almost dancing like Govinda. I love his expressions," while another said, "This is what happens when you marry with your crush."

A third user wrote, "Bhai bande ka confidence level top-level ka yaar.. awesome (This guy's confidence is of top-level)."